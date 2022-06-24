CATL launches EVOGO battery swap services in second city: Hefei

CATL recently officially launched its EVOGO battery swap services in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province, making it the second EVOGO city in the country. CATL first launched the swap service in April in Xiamen, in southeast China’s Fujian Province.





Three battery swap stations have started operation in Hefei so far, and the number is expected to increase to 20 by the end of this year, when the service radius of EVOGO will be less than 5 kilometers.

Designed to look like a bar of chocolate, CATL’s “Choco-SEB (swapping electric block)” is a mass-produced battery specially developed for EV battery-sharing. It combines high-energy density with small size, flexible combination and minimalist design.

With the support of CTP (cell-to-pack) technology, it can achieve a weight energy density of over 160 Wh/kg and a volume energy density of 325 Wh/L, enabling a single block to provide a driving range of 200 km.

Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd. (CAES), CATL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has joined hands with two local city partners, namely Anhui Lvzhou Technology and Youlu New Energy, to exploit the Hefei market.

Hefei is a major city on the Yangtze River Delta—one of the most populated and economically prosperous regions in China. It is also one of the first batch of national pilot cities for the EV battery swapping trial.