Genesis unveils Electrified GV70

Genesis Motor Europe revealed its Electrified GV70 at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in partnership with Mastercard 2022. The Electrified GV70 is the third electric car to be launched by the brand this year, following on from the GV60 and Electrified G80.



Electrified GV70 embodies the brand’s award-winning ‘Athletic Elegance’ with its luxury, comfort and versatility. It is also underpinned by an electrical architecture that delivers exceptional driving performance, impressive range and charging flexibility.

The Electrified GV70 features vehicle-to-load (V2L technology) that uses the car’s battery to supply auxiliary power to electrical devices outside of the car, with an output of up to 220v or 3.6kW. The car can become a mobile power bank to supply electricity to anything from gardening equipment and domestic appliances to camping equipment and e-bikes.

Full pricing and specification for Electrified GV70 will be announced later this summer, with order books opening shortly after.