Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
CATL launches EVOGO battery swap services in second city: Hefei
German Agency for Disruptive Innovation supporting development of high-altitude on-shore wind turbines

Genesis unveils Electrified GV70

24 June 2022

Genesis Motor Europe revealed its Electrified GV70 at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in partnership with Mastercard 2022. The Electrified GV70 is the third electric car to be launched by the brand this year, following on from the GV60 and Electrified G80.

617569
Electrified GV70 embodies the brand’s award-winning ‘Athletic Elegance’ with its luxury, comfort and versatility. It is also underpinned by an electrical architecture that delivers exceptional driving performance, impressive range and charging flexibility.

The Electrified GV70 features vehicle-to-load (V2L technology) that uses the car’s battery to supply auxiliary power to electrical devices outside of the car, with an output of up to 220v or 3.6kW. The car can become a mobile power bank to supply electricity to anything from gardening equipment and domestic appliances to camping equipment and e-bikes.

Full pricing and specification for Electrified GV70 will be announced later this summer, with order books opening shortly after.

Posted on 24 June 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)