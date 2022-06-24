Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT to debut exclusive new Polestar electric powertrain

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 June 2022

Polestar is showing a development prototype of the Polestar 5 in public for the first time at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed (23-26 June). Polestar 5 is a high-performance electric 4-door GT with sports car credentials, and the production evolution of the Precept concept car first shown in 2020.

Polestar 5 is shaping up to be a superb 4-door GT and a true Polestar at heart. The platform combines low-volume performance car attributes with modern technological advances to bring light-weight, high-rigidity sports car chassis technology into mass production.

—Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D

The UK team has taken the opportunity of working with a new mechanical platform to design and develop a unique bonded aluminum chassis, a prime factor in delivering the vehicle dynamics signature to create a driving experience that is as desirable as the design.

In Sweden, development of a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain is ongoing. A new rear electric motor will provide superior output, along with 800-Volt architecture. Combined with a high-output front electric motor, the complete dual motor powertrain aims to deliver 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 N·m.

The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver’s cars.

—Jörg Brandscheid, Polestar’s CTO and Head of R&D

Polestar 5 will run up the iconic Goodwood hill twice daily during the event in the “First Glance” group. The car is planned for launch in 2024 and is the third of three new EVs expected to be launched by Polestar in the coming three years, following the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric SUVs.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is a Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded by Volvo Car AB and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

