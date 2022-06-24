Toshiba developing lightweight, compact, high-power superconducting motor for mobility applications

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) has developed a prototype superconducting motor to meet the needs of the mobility sector. This superconducting motor, with a maximum output of 2 MW, can realize lightweight, high-output density and high-speed rotation, and can be made available for large mobility applications.

Toshiba ESS says that this superconducting motor with these features is the first of its kind. Toshiba ESS is aiming to commercialize this technology by the late 2020s.





The 2MW is approximately 500 mm in diameter and 700 mm in length (excluding the shaft).

Movements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are accelerating rapidly in the mobility industry. The aviation industry, for example, is aiming to reduce emissions of CO 2 to zero (carbon-free) by 2050. In doing so, conventional fossil fuel gas will gradually be replaced by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). However, to achieve total carbon neutrality, it is necessary to explore not only carbon-free SAF, but also aviation systems as a whole; thus, the industry needs to develop lightweight and high-powered motors for propulsion systems.

The superconducting motor was developed by a team of engineers and experts at Toshiba ESS’s Keihin Operations, which has a track record in developing and manufacturing generators and superconductive products for nuclear power generation and thermal power generation.

The newly developed superconducting motor is less than 1/10th the weight and size of a conventional motor with the same level of power output, and Toshiba ESS expects it will make a significant contribution to the electrification of aircrafts and the mobility sector. The company will further improve this technology and accelerate efforts toward its implementation.