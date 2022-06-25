Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding developing ammonia-fueled ocean-going liquefied gas carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding launched a joint project aimed at developing and building an ocean-going liquefied gas carrier that will use ammonia as its main fuel.





Ammonia-fueled Ocean-going Vessel

The vessel is envisioned as a mid-size ammonia/LPG carrier equipped with a main engine that can run mainly on ammonia, and targeting to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions while underway by using some of its ammonia cargo as fuel. The main engine is a MITSUI-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine (under development).

This ship type is in the mainstream of ammonia carriers used for international maritime ammonia transportation; therefore, the vessel is able to call at major ammonia and LPG shipping and receiving ports around the world, meaning it can be used on a broad range of routes.

The three companies continue to move toward the joint development and design of the ship, and plans delivery and introduction of the vessel around 2026 as the first “net zero emission ocean-going vessel,” as stated in “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1.”