GM adding Plug and Charge

GM is expanding its existing collaboration with EVgo to add a new Plug and Charge service to the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem. GM is the first OEM to introduce a Plug and Charge feature to the company’s existing and future EVs that is designed to work on multiple, public networks in North America.

Plug and Charge streamlines the EV charging process for customers. Drivers with an EVgo account, active OnStar connected services and the GM brand app for their vehicle (myChevrolet, myCadillac, myGMC) must perform a one-time activation of Plug and Charge within the app. Once activated, they can simply plug in the charging cable and energy will start to flow to their vehicle—no additional steps needed.





With today’s launch, Plug and Charge is available now at nearly all EVgo DC fast-charging stations. In time, GM plans to broaden the service to include all compatible DC fast-charging stations across the Ultium Charge 360 network. Plug and Charge works with all current and upcoming GM EVs built on the Ultium Platform, including the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ. It also works with Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs with DC fast-charging capability.

Plug and Charge builds on GM’s previously announced commitment to invest nearly $750 million in charging infrastructure through the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem. Ultium Charge 360 is a holistic charging approach that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps and other products and services to simplify the overall charging experience for EV owners, fleets and dealers.

Through Ultium Charge 360, GM EV drivers have access to more than 100,000 charge points in the US and Canada. In the last year, GM has added EVGateway, EVPassport, EVCS and NoodoeEV to its expanded network of 11 Ultium Charge 360 charging station operators.

GM is also continuing its efforts to expand charging access. The company is working with EVgo to add more than 3,250 additional fast chargers throughout the US by 2025. On top of that, the company is working to launch a program with its dealers to add more than 40,000 Level 2 chargers in local communities across the US and Canada.