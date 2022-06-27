Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Qantas and Airbus to invest US$200M to establish SAF industry in Australia
Airbus and Munich Airport International expand partnership to develop Advanced Air Mobility solutions globally; CityAirbus eVTOL

Study finds sustainable aviation fuels show up to 70% reduction in particle mass emission compared to fossil fuel

27 June 2022

A study by a team of researchers from the US, Germany and Canada has found that sustainable aviation jet fuels show up to a 70% reduction in particle mass emission compared to a fossil fuel. The study, which summarizes the results from a ground-based measurement activity conducted in January 2018 as part of the ECLIF2/ND-MAX campaign in Ramstein, Germany, is published in the journal Fuel.

The team burned two fossil reference kerosenes and three different blends with the renewable fuel component HEFA-SPK (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene) in an A320 with V2527-A5 engines to investigate the effect of fuel naphthalene/aromatic content and the corresponding fuel hydrogen content on non-volatile particle number and mass emissions.

Reductions up to 70% in non-volatile particle mass emission compared to the fossil reference fuel were observed at low power settings. The reduction tends to decrease with increasing power settings.

The fuels showed a decrease in particle emission with increasing fuel hydrogen content. A second fossil fuel with similar hydrogen content as one of the HEFA blends featured similar reduction factors in particle mass and number.

Changes in the fuel naphthalene content had significant impact on the particle number emission.

A comparison to in-flight emission data showed similar trends at cruise altitudes.

The measurements highlight the importance of individual fuel components in regulating engine emissions, particularly at the low thrust settings typically employed during ground operations (e.g. during idle and taxi). Therefore, when selecting and mixing SAF blends to meet present fuel-certification standards, attention should be paid to minimizing complex aromatic content to achieve the greatest possible air quality and climate benefits.

—Schripp et al.

Resources

  • Tobias Schripp, Bruce E. Anderson, Uwe Bauder, Bastian Rauch, Joel C. Corbin, Greg J. Smallwood, Prem Lobo, Ewan C. Crosbie, Michael A. Shook, Richard C. Miake-Lye, Zhenhong Yu, Andrew Freedman, Philip D. Whitefield, Claire E. Robinson, Steven L. Achterberg, Markus Köhler, Patrick Oßwald, Tobias Grein, Daniel Sauer, Christiane Voigt, Hans Schlager, Patrick LeClercq (2022) “Aircraft engine particulate matter emissions from sustainable aviation fuels: Results from ground-based measurements during the NASA/DLR campaign ECLIF2/ND-MAX,” Fuel, Volume 325, doi: 10.1016/j.fuel.2022.124764

Posted on 27 June 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Bio-hydrocarbons, Emissions, Fuels | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)