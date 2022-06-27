Australian-German business coalition releases roadmap for large-scale green hydrogen import to Germany

A group of leading German companies along with Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has released a green hydrogen roadmap, outlining a set of recommendations for government and industry, to meet the ambitious target of importing large amounts of green hydrogen from Australia to Germany.

The Green Hydrogen Taskforce, created earlier this year, is a collaborative effort between FFI, and companies in Germany including Covestro, E.ON, Linde, Luthardt, SAP, Schaeffler, thyssenkrupp Nucera and thyssenkrupp Uhde.

The green hydrogen roadmap developed by the Taskforce consists of a 10-point plan and a White Paper and is intended to outline a constructive pathway forward in Germany for business and government. The roadmap could potentially serve as an example for other nations looking for solutions.

The companies in the taskforce are ready to move on green energy through serious investment and will work with Government to achieve these goals together. The recommendations to the German government include: developing subsidies and incentives to remove the “First Mover Disadvantage”; encouraging sources of low-cost capital to scale the industry, and underwriting equipment manufacturers expansion plans to meet developer’s needs.

FFI and E.ON recently announced a partnership with the goal to supply 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030—the equivalent of one third of the calorific energy of natural gas Germany imports from Russia.

Key findings: