Volkswagen reveals ID. AERO concept; foretaste of brand’s first global electric sedan

Volkswagen revealed the ID. AERO concept electric sedan in China as a foretaste of the brand’s first global fully-electric sedan. The future model will be positioned in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The production version for China is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2023. Volkswagen is also planning to start production of a European series version in Emden in 2023.





With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior. With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. —Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars

The concept vehicle is almost five meters long and was designed based on aerodynamic principles. The roof slopes to the rear in coupé style and contributes to achieving an excellent drag coefficient of 0.23. Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) additionally permits short overhangs, a long wheelbase and an exceptionally spacious vehicle interior.

The ID. AERO Li-ion battery has a net energy content of 77 kWh. Due to the interaction of the efficient drive system and the excellent aerodynamic properties, the ID. AERO achieves ranges of up to 620 kilometers (WLTP) (385 miles).

With the close-to-production ID. AERO concept car, Volkswagen is stepping up its electric offensive in China as part of its ACCELERATE strategy. Following the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6, the production version of the ID. AERO will be the fourth fully-electric model series in China, with expected availability in the second half of 2023. Two versions are planned there—one for each Volkswagen joint venture.

Based on its regional strategy, Volkswagen is aiming to become the leading supplier of sustainable vehicles in China. As early as 2030, it is planned that at least every second vehicle sold in China will be an electric vehicle.

As the new flagship model of the ID. family, the ID. AERO will be offered globally in future— also in Europe and North America in addition to China.

The ID. AERO demonstrates the flexibility of Volkswagen’s purely electric MEB architecture, which can be adapted for vehicles of different shapes and sizes. The MEB can be used across segments—from compact crossover or SUV and minibus through to spacious sedan. With the ID. AERO, the MEB therefore allows the ID. family to enter the mid-size sedan segment. The MEB also fully exploits the possibilities of electric mobility, allowing long ranges, a maximum of digital connectivity and over-the-air update capability.

Volkswagen expects that the production version of the ID. AERO for Europe will roll off the assembly line in the Emden plant in 2023. With volume production of electric vehicles, Emden will be one of the first Volkswagen plants of this kind in Lower Saxony.