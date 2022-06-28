Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Neste investing €1.9B to expand renewable products refinery in Rotterdam; 1.2 Mtpa of SAF
Daimler Truck testing fuel-cell truck with liquid hydrogen; sLH2 refueling

Liquid Wind to partner with Sundsvall Energi on second electrofuel facility; eMethanol for shipping

28 June 2022

Sundsvall Energi will partner with Liquid Wind to be the host and provide carbon dioxide for the second commercial-scale—100,000 t—electrofuel facility in Sweden. Biogenic carbon dioxide from the Sundsvall energy facility will be captured and combined with renewable hydrogen to generate green electrofuel, eMethanol. The fuel is intended for the maritime industry to support the transition to carbon neutral shipping.

Korstaverket_Image+Sundsvall+Energi

Sundsvall Energi, biogenic CO2 supplier and host for FlagshipTWO

We’re excited to announce FlagshipTWO—a project that will further strengthen Sweden’s position in the green transition while supporting local fossil-free fuel production. The facility in Sundsvall will have twice the capacity compared to FlagshipONE in Örnsköldsvik, and will serve the maritime market.

—Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind

The two companies will work closely to integrate their operations. Liquid Wind’s facility will be constructed on Sundsvall Energi’s Korstaverket site. Using efficient carbon capture technology, Liquid Wind aims to capture all CO2 emitted from Korstaverket: 240,000 tonnes per year.

In the Liquid Wind facility, green hydrogen will be produced from additional renewable electricity and water. This hydrogen will then be combined with the biogenic fraction of the captured CO2 in a reactor to form eMethanol. The two facilities will also be closely integrated to exchange steam, waste heat and other process medias to maximize use of resources.

The fossil fraction of CO2 is further processed by Sundsvall Energi for long-term storage in the bedrock: CCS, (Carbon Capture and Storage).

Liquid Wind has a strong community of strategic partners which will supply technology and the expertise to produce eMethanol. It is an experienced team that also has worked together on FlagshipONE. Going forward they will design the technology integration and engineer the facility, in close collaboration with Sundsvall Energi.

The goal is to make the investment decision in late 2023, subject to environmental permitting process and extension of the electricity grid connection. With a construction time of approximately two years, the electrofuel is planned to be available by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Posted on 28 June 2022 in Carbon Capture and Conversion (CCC), Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Electrofuels, Fuels, Methanol, Wind | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)