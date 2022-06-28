Liquid Wind to partner with Sundsvall Energi on second electrofuel facility; eMethanol for shipping

Sundsvall Energi will partner with Liquid Wind to be the host and provide carbon dioxide for the second commercial-scale—100,000 t—electrofuel facility in Sweden. Biogenic carbon dioxide from the Sundsvall energy facility will be captured and combined with renewable hydrogen to generate green electrofuel, eMethanol. The fuel is intended for the maritime industry to support the transition to carbon neutral shipping.





Sundsvall Energi, biogenic CO2 supplier and host for FlagshipTWO

We’re excited to announce FlagshipTWO—a project that will further strengthen Sweden’s position in the green transition while supporting local fossil-free fuel production. The facility in Sundsvall will have twice the capacity compared to FlagshipONE in Örnsköldsvik, and will serve the maritime market. —Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind

The two companies will work closely to integrate their operations. Liquid Wind’s facility will be constructed on Sundsvall Energi’s Korstaverket site. Using efficient carbon capture technology, Liquid Wind aims to capture all CO 2 emitted from Korstaverket: 240,000 tonnes per year.

In the Liquid Wind facility, green hydrogen will be produced from additional renewable electricity and water. This hydrogen will then be combined with the biogenic fraction of the captured CO 2 in a reactor to form eMethanol. The two facilities will also be closely integrated to exchange steam, waste heat and other process medias to maximize use of resources.

The fossil fraction of CO 2 is further processed by Sundsvall Energi for long-term storage in the bedrock: CCS, (Carbon Capture and Storage).

Liquid Wind has a strong community of strategic partners which will supply technology and the expertise to produce eMethanol. It is an experienced team that also has worked together on FlagshipONE. Going forward they will design the technology integration and engineer the facility, in close collaboration with Sundsvall Energi.

The goal is to make the investment decision in late 2023, subject to environmental permitting process and extension of the electricity grid connection. With a construction time of approximately two years, the electrofuel is planned to be available by the end of 2025 or early 2026.