Renault Group and Atos launch service to collect large-scale manufacturing data and accelerate Industry 4.0

Renault Group and Atos have launched ID@scale (Industrial Data @ Scale), a new service for industrial data collection to support manufacturing companies in their digital journey towards Industry 4.0.

“ID@S” (Industrial Data @ Scale) will allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality. Developed by the car manufacturer and already in operation within its factories, ID@scale is now industrialized, modularized and commercialized by Atos.

Throughout the production process, manufacturers generate a phenomenal amount of data. In more cases than not, data is underutilized, owing to its diversity and lack of standardization as well as operator time shortages. By deploying ID@S, manufacturers will now be able to collect data from a wide range of manufacturing facilities (diverse suppliers, generations, global location, firmware updates, etc.) in a standardized and effective way, then contextualized and made available in the cloud.

As a result, the data corrects and scales up production processes and product quality with immediate effect. Easy access to standardized data via simple to use analytical tools and dashboards facilitates and accelerates the deployment of many kinds of use cases (production, maintenance, quality, and energies, etc.), including net zero benefits. Additionally, with ID@scale, manufacturers can target significant energy consumption benefits by monitoring and optimizing energy consumed on production lines.

As part of the company’s digital transformation strategy, Renault Group’s IT, digital and engineering teams have developed this solution to capture data from its manufacturing facilities. For each type of manufacturing process, data is collected and structured in a standardized way, enabling a variety of use cases across manufacturing, engineering, quality, CSR, logistics, etc. to be addressed.

Today, this solution is deployed on a large scale across twenty-two plants within Renault Group. More than 7,500 pieces of equipment are connected, with standardized data models representing more than 50 different manufacturing processes from screwdriving to aluminum injection, including car frame welding, machining, painting, stamping, in addition to new manufacturing processes for electric motors and batteries.

Renault Group is already saving €80 million per year and aims to deploy this solution across the remainder of its 35 plants, connecting more than 22,000 pieces of equipment, by 2023 to generate savings of €200 million per year.

As a leader in the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, Atos is strengthening and industrializing Renault’s solution through its combined technology portfolio, services, and consulting expertise. The ID@scale service benefits from Atos’ Edge to Cloud offering, enabling real-time analysis of large volumes of complex industrial data while securing it from the Edge to Cloud platforms, as well as optimizing the inference of the most complex artificial intelligence models thanks to its Bull Sequana Edge server range.

The service, which will continue to evolve, is suitable for all types of environments, whatever the industry sector, and deploys the solution as a service anywhere in the world. Finally, the partnership is supported by the Group’s Consulting and Services teams to market, deploy, and support the as a service solution worldwide, enabling rapid and agile deployment of new connectivity, data models, analytics, and insights for a customer within a few weeks.