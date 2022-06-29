Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Renault Group and Atos launch service to collect large-scale manufacturing data and accelerate Industry 4.0

Hyliion and Cummins optimizing Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine as generator for Hypertruck ERX powertrain

29 June 2022

Hyliion and Cummins are partnering to optimize the Cummins natural gas engine as the generator for the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX powertrain (earlier post). The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender semi-truck powertrain solution using onboard power generation to recharge the batteries.

Cummins

Together the companies plan to obtain key environmental certifications for Cummins’ natural gas internal combustion engines to be used in Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX offers 75-miles of electric range to qualify for credits under CARB’s upcoming ZEV mandates and can achieve up to 1,000 miles of full range through the generator, greatly reducing range anxiety. Cummins’ ISX12N (earlier post) will be optimized with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX, so that it can use the existing 700 natural gas stations across North America for low-cost refueling.

The ISX12N meets California ARB optional Low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

Start of production for the Hypertruck ERX with the ISX12N Cummins natural gas power is anticipated to begin in late 2023.

Posted on 29 June 2022 in Electric (Battery), Engines, Heavy-duty, Hybrids, Natural Gas | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)