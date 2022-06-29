Hyliion and Cummins optimizing Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine as generator for Hypertruck ERX powertrain

Hyliion and Cummins are partnering to optimize the Cummins natural gas engine as the generator for the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX powertrain (earlier post). The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender semi-truck powertrain solution using onboard power generation to recharge the batteries.





Together the companies plan to obtain key environmental certifications for Cummins’ natural gas internal combustion engines to be used in Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX offers 75-miles of electric range to qualify for credits under CARB’s upcoming ZEV mandates and can achieve up to 1,000 miles of full range through the generator, greatly reducing range anxiety. Cummins’ ISX12N (earlier post) will be optimized with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX, so that it can use the existing 700 natural gas stations across North America for low-cost refueling.

The ISX12N meets California ARB optional Low NO x standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NO x limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

Start of production for the Hypertruck ERX with the ISX12N Cummins natural gas power is anticipated to begin in late 2023.