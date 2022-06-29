Volkswagen selects China-based LEAD for European gigafactory battery manufacturing equipment

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 June 2022

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (LEAD) announced that it has been contracted by Volkswagen to supply battery manufacturing equipment for Salzgitter, accounting for more than 65% of the total equipment quantity for that 20 GWh gigafactory.

Volkswagen has announced it will invest €30 billion to build 6 battery factories in Europe. For the first 20GWh factory in Salzgitter, LEAD will provide Volkswagen with lithium battery equipment including calendering, roll baking, cell assembly line, electrolyte filling, cell baking, formation & aging, and the whole line logistics.

LEAD says it will become the core supplier for Volkswagen’s 240GWh gigafactory network in Europe by 2030.

As a world-class automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen has strict quality standards and requirements for suppliers. With high equipment quality and performance, LEAD won recognition and trust from Volkswagen, the company said. In addition to that, LEAD has become a core equipment supplier to several other European battery manufacturers.

LEAD has also built a mature European local supply chain and sealed strategic cooperation with core suppliers such as Siemens, ABB, and Festo.

With global impetus, the new energy industry has entered a period of rapid development. LEAD has so far established more than 10 subsidiaries around the world, playing an increasingly important role in the global market.

Posted on 29 June 2022 in Batteries, China, Electric (Battery), Europe, Manufacturing

