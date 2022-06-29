Turntide Technologies launches Turntide Electrification, focused on commercial vehicle electrification

Turntide Technologies is launching Turntide Electrification, a suite of world-class battery and powertrain components made to decarbonize commercial and industrial transport segments including, off-highway vehicles, autonomous guided vehicles, construction, trucks and buses, marine, and passenger rail.

While the electrification of consumer cars and trucks has received a lot of attention over the past decade, commercial and industrial vehicles are responsible for 55% of global carbon emissions within the transport sector, presenting an opportunity to impact CO 2 emissions significantly.

Last year, Turntide acquired three electrification suppliers (Avid Technologies, BorgWarner Gateshead, Hyperdrive Innovation) and integrated them into the Turntide Transport business unit to streamline the electrification transition of commercial and industrial vehicles and machines. These powertrain components currently provide efficiency, safety, and performance for more than 200,000 vehicles globally.

Turntide Electrification is a flexible, fully scalable platform composed of high-efficiency powertrain components, configurable to provide solutions for a range of industries. Component systems include:

Hyperdrive Battery System – lithium-ion energy storage and management systems

Inverters – high-efficiency inverters with scalable power ranges

Motors - stackable motor system with high power and torque density for space-limited applications

Thermal cooling pumps and fans – lightweight, high-efficiency components for use in all environments

DCDC converters - high-capacity battery voltage to lower voltage for ancillary use

With more than 50 years of electrification experience through its acquisitions, Turntide pairs best-in-class technology with deep industry expertise to deliver solutions for top brands such as Hitachi Rail, Limach, RS Sailing, and Snorkel.

Among these brands is global construction equipment manufacturer, JCB. JCB launched the world’s first fully electric, plug-in near-silent mini excavator—the 19C-1E E-Tech—utilizing Turntide’s Hyperdrive battery system. The company also introduced additional electrified equipment with the Hyperdrive battery including its 1TE site dumper, the HTD5E Dumpster, and a range of silent, zero-emission power pack products.

Turntide partners with its customers to design, develop and manufacture electrification solutions bespoke to the unique needs of each vehicle type. From initial concepting to prototyping to validation, Turntide’s end-to-end approach reduces supply chain risks and speeds time to market by working with a single supplier.

Turntide’s vision is to scale EV powertrain solutions with minimal impact on the environment, even upstream in the supply chain. Turntide manufactures its patented switched reluctance motor (SRM) platform with none of the rare earth metals in the permanent magnet motors that dominate EVs today. China controls more than 90% of the world’s reserves of these critical minerals and producing them exacts devastating environmental costs.

Limited supplies of rare earth metals like neodymium are significant and growing roadblocks to decarbonizing vehicles. Turntide is leading the way in applying magnet-free SRMs to the built environment, and we envision this superior motor technology will accelerate the electrification of all forms of vehicles. —Ryan Morris, Chairman and CEO of Turntide

Turntide is backed by a global coalition of climate-focused investors, including Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, JLL, BMW i Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition, and Keyframe Capital.

The company recently secured $80 million in equity funding, valuing the company over $1 billion, making it one of a handful of climate tech companies to achieve unicorn status in the first half of 2022. This funding brings the total amount of capital raised to $485 million.