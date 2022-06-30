DSM Engineering Materials launches 100% bio-based Stanyl with halved carbon footprint, same high performance

DSM Engineering Materials has launched of a new, more sustainable version of its flagship product Stanyl: Stanyl B-MB (Bio-based Mass Balanced), with up to 100% bio-based content. Using the maximum possible levels of biomass-waste feedstock, it enables DSM Engineering Materials to halve the carbon footprint of this product line and, in turn, of the Stanyl B-MB-based products of its customers.

This industry-first launch of a 100% bio-based high-temperature polyamide underlines the business’s ongoing commitment to helping customers fulfil their sustainability ambitions.

Global production of bio-based products roughly doubled between 2015 and 2020, but to conserve the planet’s natural resources and stay below the critical 1.5 degrees of global warming, the materials industry urgently needs to accelerate the shift to sustainable feedstocks. Seeing this need, DSM Engineering Materials has committed to providing bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for its entire portfolio by 2030.

Stanyl B-MB—now available with up to 100% bio-based content—is a fully ISCC+-certified mass-balancing solution, and delivers exactly the same characteristics, performance, and quality as conventional Stanyl. In addition, production of Stanyl B-MB now generates a carbon footprint up to 50% lower than the fossil-based original. In practice, this means a 3.3-ton CO 2 reduction per ton produced.

Stanyl B-MB continues Stanyl’s 30-year legacy of meeting customers’ most stringent performance requirements. The only aliphatic polyamide in its class, Stanyl redefined polyamides when it was introduced, and is still the most widely used high-temperature polyamide today.

Its excellent high-temperature mechanics, superior flow and processing, and distinguished wear and friction resistance make it ideal for high-temperature applications in automotive, electronics, electrical, and consumer goods industries, such as USB connectors, automotive and industrial actuator gears, powertrain timing chains, bearing cages, and food contact conveyors.

Earlier this year, Royal DSM reached an agreement to sell the Engineering Materials business to Advent International and LANXESS for an Enterprise Value of €3.85 billion. DSM Engineering Materials represented €1.5 billion of DSM’s total annual net sales and €334 million of DSM’s total Adjusted EBITDA for 2021.

Completion of the transaction, which is subject to the customary conditions and approvals, is expected in H1, 2023.