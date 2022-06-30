European Council agrees to 100% CO2 reduction for new cars and vans by 2035

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
30 June 2022

The European Council has agreed to raise the targets for reducing CO2 emissions for new cars and new vans by 2030 to 55% compared to 1990 for cars and to 50% for vans. The Council also agreed to introduce a 100% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2035 for new cars and vans—i.e., effectively a ban on internal combustion engines.

Enabling drivers to recharge their vehicles across the member states will be ensured by the related revision of the deployment of an alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR).

In 2026, the Commission will assess the progress made towards achieving the 100% emission reduction targets and the need to review these targets taking into account technological developments, including with regard to plug-in hybrid technologies and the importance of a viable and socially equitable transition towards zero emissions.

The Council also agreed to put an end to the regulatory incentive mechanism for zero- and low-emission vehicles (ZLEV) as of 2030.

Now that the Council has agreed on its positions, negotiations with the European Parliament will begin so as to reach an agreement on the final legal texts.

30 June 2022

