GKN Hydrogen, SoCalGas and NREL to collaborate on solid-state hydrogen storage project; HY2MEGA

GKN Hydrogen and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will work with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on an innovative green hydrogen storage solution. GKN Hydrogen’s HY2MEGA can enable safe, long duration clean energy storage without the need for compression.

At scale, this combined technology could provide resilient power in case of widespread outages. It also highlights the technologies needed to reach carbon neutrality and accelerate clean fuel initiatives.

Supported by $1.7 million in DOE funding, two HY2MEGA hydrogen storage subsystems will connect to an electrolyzer and fuel cell at the ARIES facility on NREL’s Flatirons Campus near Boulder, Colorado. The electrolyzer will use renewable sources and produce green hydrogen to be stored in the HY2MEGA.

ARIES (Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems) is a platform that conducts integrated research to support the development of groundbreaking new energy technologies.





The HY2MEGA stores the hydrogen in a solid state (metal hydrides), under low pressure in a compact footprint. According to GKN Hydrogen, its one of the safest ways to store hydrogen. The fuel cell will then convert the green hydrogen to produce renewable electricity. The two HY2MEGA’s will add an additional 500 kg of hydrogen storage on site. The three-year project is set to launch at the end of this year.