GKN Hydrogen, SoCalGas and NREL to collaborate on solid-state hydrogen storage project; HY2MEGA
30 June 2022
GKN Hydrogen and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will work with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on an innovative green hydrogen storage solution. GKN Hydrogen’s HY2MEGA can enable safe, long duration clean energy storage without the need for compression.
At scale, this combined technology could provide resilient power in case of widespread outages. It also highlights the technologies needed to reach carbon neutrality and accelerate clean fuel initiatives.
Supported by $1.7 million in DOE funding, two HY2MEGA hydrogen storage subsystems will connect to an electrolyzer and fuel cell at the ARIES facility on NREL’s Flatirons Campus near Boulder, Colorado. The electrolyzer will use renewable sources and produce green hydrogen to be stored in the HY2MEGA.
ARIES (Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems) is a platform that conducts integrated research to support the development of groundbreaking new energy technologies.
The HY2MEGA stores the hydrogen in a solid state (metal hydrides), under low pressure in a compact footprint. According to GKN Hydrogen, its one of the safest ways to store hydrogen. The fuel cell will then convert the green hydrogen to produce renewable electricity. The two HY2MEGA’s will add an additional 500 kg of hydrogen storage on site. The three-year project is set to launch at the end of this year.
SoCalGas will leverage the large-scale hydrogen storage capabilities of GKN Hydrogen’s HY2MEGA from this project to help accelerate the commercialization and deployment of green hydrogen projects. Ultimately, green hydrogen generation and storage will help decarbonize the energy system while assuring stability of the electrical grid to enable even higher penetrations of renewable sources of electricity.—Neil Navin, vice president of clean energy innovations at SoCalGas
The first question which came to my mind is of course efficiency.
I have dug out their figures on their website:
https://www.gknpm.com/globalassets/downloads/powder-metallurgy/2018/gkn-metal-hyride-based-storage.pdf/
' Generating hydrogen for energy storage with elec-
tricity is about 50% efficient. Converting the stored
hydrogen back into electricity is about the same.
Therefore, the electric efficiency for a hydrogen
system is only 25%.
Fortunately, our engineers are cr eative. They consi-
dered tha t the main energy demand of a house is not
only electric, but also thermal. Heating accounts for
nearly double the amount of energy compared to elec-
tricity. Generating thermal energy with a hydrogen
system increases its efficiency to 90%.
This is comparable to the efficiency of a battery
system and is more cost-effective'
As they note, this ties in very well with power demands for electricity and heat.
My view is that hydrides appear to be the way to go for seasonal storage, without the need for deep caverns etc which liquid and supercooled CO2 has.
Posted by: Davemart | 30 June 2022 at 02:13 AM
Im interrested to buy a car before 2030 with one of this tank. The future is clearly hydrogen cars at lower cost than bevs.
Posted by: Gorr | 30 June 2022 at 01:27 PM