Airbus and Munich Airport International expand partnership to develop Advanced Air Mobility solutions globally; CityAirbus eVTOL

27 June 2022

Airbus and Munich Airport International signed a Memorandum of Understanding at ILA Berlin Air Show to start marketing turnkey solutions to cities and regions interested in developing advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystems globally.

Airbus is developing CityAirbus NextGen, its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (earlier post), along with key support and services offerings around it, while Munich Airport is offering ground infrastructure services and solutions.

Munich Airport International is already collaborating with Airbus on the Air Mobility Initiative recently launched in Munich—now we are expanding that partnership globally to support select cities and regions around the world.

—Ivonne Kuger, Executive VP Corporate Development MAI

The successful integration of the different AAM elements requires a strong cooperation between global and local stakeholders combining key competencies. The objective is to create completely new ecosystems that ensure a safe and seamless integration of eVTOL solutions with other means of mobility bringing added value to cities and communities.

Airbus has been one of the pioneers in exploring how electric propulsion can help drive the development of new kinds of aerial vehicles. In September 2021, the Company unveiled its fully electric eVTOL prototype, CityAirbus NextGen. Airbus is developing an AAM solution with eVTOLs not only to offer a new mobility service but also as an important step in its quest to reduce emissions in aviation across its product range.

The company recently announced the launch of the Air Mobility Initiative, a consortium of partners dedicated to the advancement of AAM in Bavaria and Germany.

