BMW to introduce high-security vehicle based on new electric i7

At the recent G7 summit in Upper Bavaria, the BMW Group provided a shuttle service, initiated by the German government. As well as the latest series-production models, the fleet of shuttles also featured three examples of the new BMW i7 xDrive60 (electric power consumption combined in WLTP cycle: 19.6 – 18.4 kWh/100 km), which was unveiled just a few weeks ago. (Earlier post.)





Traveling by BMW i7 to the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau.

BMW said that it will add a high-security vehicle based on the new BMW 7 Series to the line-up during the course of 2023. The BMW Group’s Protection Vehicles are tailored to individuals requiring special protection, and examples with an all-electric drive system will now be available for the first time.

BMW began offering Security Vehicles in 1978 with a version of the then-current 7 Series; its current offering is the BMW X5 Protection VR6.

We will continue this tradition in 2023 with a high-security vehicle combining the dynamic prowess, ride comfort and interior comfort of the new BMW 7 Series with an integrated protection concept that is unique in this segment. And we will also introduce an all-electric high-security vehicle for the first time—with no comprises when it comes to the standard of protection for our customers. It will be based on the BMW i7, demonstrating how sustainability and security can go hand in hand. —Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG

The vehicle architecture of the new 7 Series range was devised from the outset for both internal combustion engines and electrified drive systems. The production development process for the luxury sedan already made allowance for the next-generation high-security vehicle’s new protection concept.

This integrated security concept, together with the “craft manufacturing” process at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, ensures that the electric variant of the new high-security vehicle will offer a combination of protection, poise & assurance, spaciousness and sustainability.

The new BMW i7 brings together a unique, all-electric driving experience with the most advanced package of technologies anywhere in the industry. So using this high-tech product as a platform for a top-class high-security vehicle seemed to us like the obvious thing to do. —Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Development

The BMW Group presented a concept vehicle demonstrating the compatibility of increased protection levels and sustainable mobility at the IAA Mobility 2021 event. The BMW Concept iX5 Hydrogen Protection VR6 was equipped with a hydrogen-powered fuel-cell drive system, making it the first concept for a high-security vehicle from a large-scale carmaker worldwide to offer zero tailpipe emissions and certified class VR6 protection.

VR6 stands for the vehicle resistance class according to which a special protection vehicle is certified under the VPAM (Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen) BRV (Bullet Resistant Vehicles) 2009 standard. VPAM BRV tests the whole vehicle and not just the materials used. Civilian security vehicles are divided into the resistance classes VR1 to VR10.





A VR6-level security vehicle protects against attacks with short- and long-range weapons up to 7.62 x 39 mm caliber—fired, for example, with the AK-47.





BMW’s current X5 Protection VR6 can also withstand lateral blasting with 15 kg TNT from a distance of 4 meters. An optional reinforced roof offers certified protection against drone attacks with DTG5 fragmentation charges (200 g C4 and more than 500 fragmentation bodies).

Aluminum underbody armor provides protection against shock wave loads and splintering when attacked by DM51 hand grenades (an offensive/defensive hand grenade for the German army). The underbody armor can be reinforced with fiber composites for additional protection against attacks with the HG85 hand grenade (a round fragmentation hand grenade designed for the Swiss Armed Forces).