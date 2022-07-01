MAN Truck & Bus establishing large-scale production of batteries for electric trucks and buses at Nuremberg site

Beginning in 2025, MAN Truck & Bus will manufacture high-voltage batteries for electric trucks and buses in large-scale production at its Nuremberg site. To this end, the company will invest around €100 million over the next five years at its production site for combustion engines.

Production capacities will be expanded to more than 100,000 batteries per year. The investments in the development of battery production will secure 350 jobs; the investment decision was made in close cooperation between the company and the employee representatives and with the active support of Bavarian politicians. The decision gives Nuremberg’s traditional location a clear perspective for the future.

Initially, the batteries will be manufactured manually at the MAN plant in Nuremberg in a small series production for about two and a half years. Construction of large-scale production is scheduled to start in mid-2023 and to be completed by the end of 2024. MAN is thus laying the foundations for the large-scale industrialization of electric drive systems for trucks and buses.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer is receiving support from the Bavarian State Government, which has promised a contribution of around €30 million to energy research and technology funding for the period 2023 to 2027, provided that the funding and budgetary requirements are met.

These funds will be used to conduct research in battery assembly, cell chemistry and development, battery safety, and ultimately battery recycling to ensure the sustainability of the propulsion mode.

We are now starting to industrialize electromobility and continue on our path to climate-neutral mobility in commercial vehicles. It is a groundbreaking location and investment decision for the next decades. At the same time, it is part of MAN’s transformation into a provider of sustainable transport solutions. This now paves the way for a commercial vehicle e-cluster “made in Bavaria”, consisting of the production of e-trucks at MAN in Munich, battery production in Nuremberg, research & development at both locations and excellent cooperation with the respective colleges, universities and institutes. —Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE





Top: The battery packs for the MAN Lion’s City E are long and flat and mounted on the roof. Bottom: The battery pack for the MAN eTruck.

Depending on the range, a heavy electric truck needs up to six of battery packs. This will initially give MAN’s e-trucks a range of 600 to 800 kilometers. In the next generation of battery technology, ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers are expected from around 2026. This will finally make the e-truck suitable for long-distance transport.





The MAN eTruck coming onto the market from 2024 onwards from series production.

Around the middle of the current decade, the total cost of ownership for an e-truck and a diesel-powered one will be at the same level. MAN therefore expects customer demand for e-vehicles to increase significantly by then at the latest—assuming the appropriate charging infrastructure is in place.

The production of heavy e-trucks will start at MAN in Munich at the beginning of 2024. The manufacturer has already put a small series on the road in 2019. MAN has also had fully electric city buses and vans on the market for some time.

With a history dating back around 180 years, the Nuremberg plant is one of MAN’s roots. Trucks or components have been manufactured in Nuremberg for more than a hundred years. Today, the site with its approximately 3,600 employees is responsible for the development, production, and external sales of all MAN diesel and gas engines.