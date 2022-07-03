Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
HyMethShip seeks to fuel ship engines with hydrogen from methanol
BMW to produce next-gen e-drives at Steyr engine plant; more than 600k units per year

Tesla produced more than 258,000 EVs in Q2, delivered more than 254,000

03 July 2022

In Q2 2022, Tesla produced more than 258,000 electric vehicles and delivered more than 254,000, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond the company’s control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history; deliveries were down 18% from the first quarter.

  Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting
Model S/X 16,411 16,162 12%
Model 3/Y 242,169 238,533 3%
Total 258,580 254,695 4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on 20 July 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update.

Tesla will announce net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Posted on 03 July 2022 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)