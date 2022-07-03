Tesla produced more than 258,000 EVs in Q2, delivered more than 254,000

In Q2 2022, Tesla produced more than 258,000 electric vehicles and delivered more than 254,000, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond the company’s control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history; deliveries were down 18% from the first quarter.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X 16,411 16,162 12% Model 3/Y 242,169 238,533 3% Total 258,580 254,695 4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on 20 July 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update.

Tesla will announce net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.