CSIRO launches online Hydrogen Knowledge Center

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has launched an online center consolidating Australian hydrogen research and industry activities to supercharge the development of a clean and competitive hydrogen industry.

The Hydrogen Knowledge Center, part of CSIRO’s Hydrogen Industry Mission, has been designed to foster collaboration between the growing Australian hydrogen industry, government and research and development (R&D) ecosystems, by providing regularly updated information on policies, projects, research and resources.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said Australia is well placed to use hydrogen to create billions of dollars of GDP growth through long-lasting jobs, exports and domestic use, while helping drive down emissions.

Across the Hydrogen Knowledge Center, users can access a broad range of information, from interactive modeling tools forecasting the future cost of hydrogen based on technology deployment and energy use, through to educational resources explaining the basics of hydrogen and its use in the energy mix. A new module—HyLearning—is now accessible in addition to two existing modules, HyResource and HyResearch.

A new industry map, also part of the knowledge center, will highlight all of the current projects across Australia, and allow users to filter searches by project proponents, end-use and development status.

The Knowledge Center will also feature resources developed by partners and collaborators in the Australian hydrogen industry.

CSIRO Hydrogen Industry Mission spokesperson, Dr Vicky Au, said the new map showed 85 current hydrogen projects being driven by industry across Australia.