Poseidon Marine H2 engages Avesta Consulting to deliver a proof of concept of diesel & hydrogen dual fuel maritime technology

Australia-based Poseidon Marine H2’s technical partner Dynamic Efficiency has engaged Avesta Consulting to conduct a finite element analysis of its versatile marine technology which will allow boats to operate on multiple fuels, including hydrogen and diesel. With work already underway, Avesta Consulting is set to deliver the results in the next six to eight weeks.

Poseidon Marine H2 is building a patented maritime technology which has the versatility to allow boats to operate off both hydrogen and diesel fuels.

Due to be completed in August 2022, the finite element analysis will generate a computerized model that predicts how the technology will react to real-world hydrodynamic loads, impact forces and other physical effects.

The success of the testing will allow Poseidon Marine H2 to:

Secure a provisional patent

Have the product underwritten by insurers

Gain third-party validation of the proof of concept

Ensure the product meets or exceeds current standards of manufacturing/compliance

Once we have the insurance certification and a provisional patent, we will begin to start seeking to form offtake agreements with large boat manufacturers. These elements, along with independent validation of our technology from industry-leading companies, will be a major selling point for us in these negotiations. —Peter Mastalir, Poseidon Marine H2’s Principal Engineer & Director

Poseidon Marine H2 will use these developments to target licensing agreements with large manufacturers and industrial/public contracts with defense forces, ferry operators, police bodies and other major maritime sectors around the world.

Once it has a working boat in Q3 2023, the company will commercialize the product via a planned public listing in early 2024.