Electric propulsion company Evolito acquires aerospace battery company Electroflight; full powertrain solutions capability

Evolito, a privately-owned company designing and manufacturing electric motors and controllers for aerospace applications, has acquired the business and assets of aerospace battery solutions company '. Evolito was spun-out last year from YASA; YASA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.





Evolito supplies high-performance, low-weight axial-flux motors and controllers that are smaller, lighter and with a higher safety factor than any other competing electric propulsion technology. Evolito’s products enable a range of new electric propulsion applications, helping to accelerate the industry’s move towards net zero.

Electroflight has a proven track record of delivering safety-critical, innovative battery solutions for the electrification of the aerospace industry. Following the acquisition, Electroflight will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evolito and will focus on delivering next-generation battery technology to complement Evolito’s motors and controllers.

Evolito’s investors include B-Flexion and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE).

Electroflight SEED. Electroflight recently introduced SEED (Scalable, Expandable, Energy Device), which can be rapidly deployed without the need for the expensive and time-intensive process of creating a bespoke battery system. Designed for use in early-stage product development, it responds to a growing need from aerospace innovators for pre-certification development electric and hybrid aircraft for test operations, which require a battery system with the highest levels of quality and safety.





Electroflight SEED

It can be used in a variety of applications in the aerospace segment including hybrid, full electric and eVTOL projects, ultimately allowing companies to drive innovation and testing before investing in a full-scale bespoke battery system. The compactness of the system also means that SEED can be used in challenging packaging envelopes—particularly in smaller aircraft where space and weight is at a premium.

The launch of SEED is extremely exciting for us as it represents the next step in our journey as a company and a key milestone on the journey to making electrified aviation a reality. The technology in the SEED system has been built on the foundations of the groundbreaking innovation we developed for the world record-breaking ACCEL project and further strengthened from battery supply partnerships with eVTOL and CS23 aircraft customers. We are now productising this technology so that it can inspire others to further innovation in this space. We are already seeing high levels of demand for the system. One leading operator in the electric aviation space has already placed a major order, requesting A samples by Q1 2023 and B samples and first flight in Q2 2023. Another two are very close to finalizing orders. We think this could be a game-changer for the sector and will be further adding to the SEED module family in the coming months. We are looking forward to partnering with more companies thanks to this innovative new technology. —Douglas Campbell, Technical Director of Electroflight

The new battery will carry 4.3 kWh and offer 196 Wh/kg. It has an operating temperature of -20 to +60 °C at discharge and 0 to +60 °C at charge. In addition, the battery is able to contain and manage thermal runway, has a fast-charging capability, a self-contained Battery Management System and a full individual cell temperature coverage capability.

SEED will be compliant to TSO C179b, which refers to industry battery standards such as DO-311A and DO-160. The battery is also compatible with liquid-cooled applications for higher performance applications and to support fast charge and turn around when on the ground. Front face for thermal management and electrical interface and a rear face for venting and breathing makes for simpler airframe integration.