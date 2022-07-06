Mazda adding new 3.3l 48V MHEV diesel to CX-60 line-up next year

In Europe, Mazda announced that it will add an all-new e-Skyactiv D diesel engine to the Mazda CX-60 line-up in 2023, joining the PHEV CX-60, which is available to order now. Another demonstration of Mazda’s Multi-Solution Approach, the new diesel is designed to meet the needs of customers who want an efficient, long-distance driving car with great towing capacity.





The new diesel powertrain that will make its debut in the CX-60 is a Mazda first—a 3.3-liter in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine that features Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) Technology. This advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, achieving a thermal efficiency of more than 40%.

Developed using the right-sizing concept which optimizes displacement to improve both fuel and power efficiency, the all-new 3,283cc longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D unit will be offered with a choice of two power outputs: 200ps with rear-wheel drive and 254ps with Mazda i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive).

Featuring a new 48V Mazda M Hybrid Boost system, the all-new diesel engine combines high output with excellent fuel economy. The new DCPCI combustion system improves engine efficiency, emissions and fuel economy. These two technologies contribute significantly to the CX-60’s driving range, performance, fuel consumption and low emissions.

The 254ps e-Skyactiv D delivers 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds and returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 44.4 mpg US with CO 2 emissions of 137g/km. The 200ps variant returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 48 mpg US with CO 2 emissions of 127g/km.

The in-line six-cylinder configuration produces less vibration due to its characteristic perfect balance, for a smooth and quiet engine tone, while delivering a clean and engaging sound. The engine’s high torque delivery gives the CX-60 a 2,500kg trailer weight towing capacity, while as a result of its lightweight construction, the engine weighs similar to the 2.2-liter Mazda Skyactiv D four-cylinder diesel engine used in the Mazda CX-5, which helps handling balance.

An in-line straight-six 3.0-liter e-Skyactiv gasoline engine will join the e-Skyactiv D and e-Skyactiv PHEV to complete the Mazda CX-60 powerplant line-up at a later date, offering customers the wide choice of technologically advanced, highly efficient powertrains appropriate to the outstanding levels of craftsmanship and on-board technology offered by the CX-60 model range.

With the launch of the CX-60, Mazda takes another step in its fleet’s emission reduction on its way to become entirely carbon neutral by 2050. In all, Mazda is launching five new electrified products in the next three years that feature its multi-solution platform architecture. After 2025, the company will launch its brand new Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture which will allow Mazda to efficiently build electric cars of all sizes using one common platform.