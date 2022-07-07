Moscow rolling out all-electric bus fleet in New Moscow district

Moscow, which overall has the largest electric bus fleet in Europe (earlier post) has 8 separate bus fleets—all of them consisting of a mixture of e-buses and diesel buses. Now, the Russian capital is deploying its first all-electric bus fleet in the New Moscow district.

The new fleet in the New Moscow is the first in Russia composed of electric buses only, without any diesel vehicles. The new electric bus fleet will consist of 300 units. Due to the use of electric buses in the New Moscow district, CO 2 emissions will be reduced by 18.2 thousand tonnes/year.





Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin instructed to launch the operation of the electric buses in all the districts of the city. To meet the goal, we opened the country’s first and Europe’s largest electric bus fleet in the New Moscow. Passengers of the New Moscow will start using eco-friendly surface public transport for the first time, thus the transport will become better for more than 500,000 residents. The first electric buses have already hit the streets of the Troitsk city and the nearest settlements. —Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

The parc will be developed in several stages. In July 2022, there will be 34 electric buses operating on 6 routes. At the second stage, in December 2022, nearly 100 electric buses will be operating on 10 electric bus routes. At the end of 2023, the fleet will consist of 300 electric buses operating on 26 electric bus routes in New Moscow.

The new e-bus fleet has become the largest among all the fleets of SUE Mosgortrans. In cooperation with Russian manufacturers of electric buses, we will continue to develop the surface public eco-transport. The Moscow partners KAMAZ and GAZ Group have already delivered more than 1,000 modern electric buses to the Russian capital. The first Russian electric bus fleet will consist of 300 electric buses operating in the New Moscow. Besides, under the life-cycle service contracts, the electric buses operated in the fleet will be serviced by the manufacturers. —Nikolay Asaul, the CEO of SUE Mosgortrans





In 2011, Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev announced that the city of Moscow would expand spatially, with federal agencies relocating to the annexed area. The territory of the city was enlarged more than 2.5 times, mostly by the addition of an area in adjacent Moscow Oblast to the southwest that is larger than the current city. This was quickly dubbed “New Moscow.”

