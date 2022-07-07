Nikkei study finds Toyota with huge lead in solid-state battery patents
Nikkei partnered with Tokyo research company Patent Result to analyze solid-state battery patent applications submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization and another group. The study looked at applications turned in between 2000 through the end of March from 10 countries and territories.
The study found that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents with 1,331 known patents. Panasonic Holdings is a distant second with 445 patents. Idemitsu Kosan holds 272 patents.
Fourth-place Samsung Electronics was the only non-Japanese company to enter the top five. Overall, Japanese companies occupied six of the top 10 rankings.
Toyota, which has researched solid-state batteries since the 1990s, holds patents in a wide range of applications, including battery structure, material and manufacturing processes, the study found. Idemitsu holds patents mainly in metallic materials for solid-state batteries.
Between 2016 and 2020, Toyota increased patents related to solid-state batteries by roughly 40%. During that same span, Samsung more than doubled its patents, while LG Chem tripled its count.
The South Korean companies possess numerous patents directly concerning real-world performance, such as the life span of batteries, according to the study.
The meme that Toyota is against the electrification of transport is nonsense.
Since the inception of TMC they have striven to develop the 'Sakichi' battery:
https://www.autoblog.com/2011/08/08/toyota-looking-long-term-at-sakichi-gasoline-beating-battery/
ie one which can actually do the job, but at a price to enable it for everyman, not some bling project to grab incentives and tax breaks for the wealthy.
It was their development of the Prius which set up the production chains which enabled others to order parts for pure electric vehicles.
And their adventure continues, with proper, audited strategies for total decarbonisation.
Arriviste tax dodgers talk a good game, but Toyota, and others, do the business.
Posted by: Davemart | 07 July 2022 at 01:24 AM
Davemart,
I would respect Toyota a bit more if they had any plug-in hybrid or EV technology of their own.
They can have as many patents as they want, reality is they are going the Li-ion route (very late!) and they are using BYD and CATL tech for it.
Toyota is stuck in the 90s.
Posted by: peskanov | 07 July 2022 at 01:48 AM
peskanov:
Toyota and their close associate Panasonic have developed and tested lithium batteries for years.
As they said when they pulled the Tesla powered RAV4 and entered an extensive testing regime of their own, their emphasis is safety, safety and safety.
It remains to be seen whether current generations of lithium batteries as they age exhibit an ever higher fire risk, which are darned difficult to put out.
So they used NiCad in their Prius cars, whose virtues are that it is cheaper, and has an excellent safety record and fine longevity.
They are currently amongst the leaders in developing far safer, more compact solid state lithium ion batteries.
Posted by: Davemart | 07 July 2022 at 02:46 AM
Davemart, Toyota does not use NiMH because it's cheaper. Yes, it's safer, but it's very expensive and heavy.(BTW, it's NiMH not NiCad what Toyota uses).
I agree safety could the reason they avoid plug-in cars so much, as there are no alternatives to Li-ion there.
However, at this point this seems to border on paranoia; many Li-ion formats have been proven safe over the last decade. The original Tesla roasters have the battery dying now, after 14 years, and they don't fail burning. Cells just die and become resistive.
In the end, if Toyota refuse completely to produce plug-in cars they will find themselves out of the markets of all developed countries.
Even hydrogen cars should have plug-in capabilities at this point.
Posted by: peskanov | 07 July 2022 at 04:22 AM