Volkswagen Group software company CARIAD selects BlackBerry QNX for its software platform

07 July 2022

CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology as one component of its software platform VW.OS. Announced as part of Volkswagen Group’s NEW AUTO strategy, CARIAD is developing a unified software platform that consists of VW.OS, the Volkswagen Cloud VW.AC and a scalable, unified end-to-end electronic architecture.

The platform will be available for Volkswagen Group brands from the middle of the decade.

BlackBerry will license its BlackBerry QNX technology to CARIAD, including its QNX OS for Safety 2.2. It will be integrated in CARIAD’s software platform VW.OS, specifically in the stack for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving functions (ADAS/AD).

Within this ADAS/AD stack of VW.OS, QNX OS for Safety 2.2 will serve as a reliable, safe and secure foundation. As part of the agreement, BlackBerry QNX will also provide professional engineering and consulting services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

Based on BlackBerry’s advanced and secure QNX Neutrino real-time operating system (RTOS), QNX OS for Safety is a fully POSIX-compliant, open-standards-based operating system that embedded developers can use to build safety-critical systems and has been certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the automotive industry’s highest functional safety standard.

With a pre-certified, scalable microkernel RTOS, the solution enables automakers and embedded software developers in a wide variety of industries to accelerate their development timelines and reduce the cost in moving projects from research to production.

BlackBerry’s pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to the use of its QNX technology in production programs with 45 different OEMs, 7/7 of the top Tier 1s and over 215 million vehicles worldwide.

Posted on 07 July 2022 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Safety, Software, Vehicle Manufacturers

