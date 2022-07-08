VinFast partners with and invests in Prologium for solid-state batteries

VinFast, through a company in Vingroup, announced an investment in the tens of millions of US dollars in ProLogium (earlier post), a manufacturer of solid-state batteries. VinFast also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ProLogium setting out strategic cooperation arrangements to secure next-generation solid-state battery supplies and support the goal of expanding its smart mobility solutions globally.





Along with the investment, VinFast and ProLogium will become long-term strategic partners in the future. The two companies will enter into commercial agreements to develop battery pack designs using Prologium's proprietary solid-state battery technology, adhering to strict specifications on the parameters, quality, and safety for VinFast.

ProLogium plans to provide solid-state battery cells to VinFast starting from 2024 to support VinFast’s next generation line-up. ProLogium’s first major solid state battery plant, which is slated to launch in early 2023, will devote a significant portion of the facility’s production capacity to supply VinFast. In the future, ProLogium and VinFast may also establish a joint-venture solid-state battery factory in Vietnam.

Solid-state batteries are among the most promising technologies to offer advantages in terms of safety, energy density, hyper fast-charging capability, recyclability, weight optimization, costs, and lifetime.

The partnership with ProLogium is an integral part of VinFast’s battery strategy.

VinFast has focused on investing and building strategic partnerships with leading companies in the industry and breakthrough technology companies to quickly grasp and apply technologies for smart and sustainable mobility solutions. ProLogium is one of our key partners, helping VinFast quickly master the supply of solid-state batteries while continuing to deliver EV products with advanced battery technology for a more enjoyable and safer driving experience. —Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman, and VinFast Global CEO

VinFast, founded in 2017, is a producer of premium automobiles and the latest core venture of Vietnam’s leading private conglomerate Vingroup. Along with its headquarters in Hanoi (Vietnam) and a network of operation offices in key markets across the US, Canada, and Europe, VinFast owns an automotive manufacturing complex that features up to 90% automation.

In 2021, Vingroup invested more than 4 trillion VND (US$171 million) to construct the VinES battery factory in Vung Ang, Ha Tinh (Vietnam), on eight hectares of land that produces battery packs and battery cells for VinFast electric vehicles.

The company has recently announced plans to construct a manufacturing plant in North Carolina, with an initial investment of US$2 billion in Phase 1, which will become the manufacturing and production facility for electric cars and e-buses as well as housing other ancillary industries.

ProLogium’s first production line for consumer applications began operating in 2013; the company added an EV battery pilot line in October 2017. The battery maker has established more than 4,000 quality control items in its production processes and achieved 99.9% yield for its single-layer cell manufacturing and 94% yield for multi-layer cells. These results lay a solid foundation for its first 3 GWh mass production plant.

To date, ProLogium has shipped more than 7,300 EV cells with 50 - 60 Ah capacity to worldwide automotive partners for verification, and more than one million cells have been delivered to customers for consumer applications.