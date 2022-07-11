Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to start foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles

Isuzu Motors Limited, DENSO Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have started planning and foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles with the aim of further utilizing internal combustion engines as one option to achieve carbon neutrality.

On the road to carbon neutrality, there are various powertrain options to meet customers’ demands, including HEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs, in accordance with the differences in energy conditions in different countries and diversified customer uses. Hydrogen engines are one such option.

The hydrogen-powered Corolla has participated in the Super Taikyu Series since May 2021 (earlier post), and hydrogen engine technology is evolving. In addition, efforts toward achieving a hydrogen society are further accelerating, such as the increase in the number of partners in producing, transporting, and using hydrogen.