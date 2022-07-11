Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to start foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles

11 July 2022

Isuzu Motors Limited, DENSO Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have started planning and foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles with the aim of further utilizing internal combustion engines as one option to achieve carbon neutrality.

On the road to carbon neutrality, there are various powertrain options to meet customers’ demands, including HEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs, in accordance with the differences in energy conditions in different countries and diversified customer uses. Hydrogen engines are one such option.

The hydrogen-powered Corolla has participated in the Super Taikyu Series since May 2021 (earlier post), and hydrogen engine technology is evolving. In addition, efforts toward achieving a hydrogen society are further accelerating, such as the increase in the number of partners in producing, transporting, and using hydrogen.

Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT believe that hydrogen engines are one solution to reducing CO2 emissions from heavy-duty commercial vehicles in transportation and logistics. The companies will utilize the technologies and know-how each company has accumulated to study the potential of hydrogen engines in heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Comments

Gorr

Hydrogen ice is the way to go. Can't wait to 2030.

Posted by: Gorr | 11 July 2022 at 12:15 PM

