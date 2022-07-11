Moment Energy and Mercedes-Benz Energy establish supply agreement for second-life batteries

Canada-based Moment Energy, a start-up created by four Simon Fraser University alumni, has established a supply agreement with Mercedes-Benz Energy (MBE) for second-life electric vehicle batteries. This marks the first agreement Mercedes-Benz Energy has signed with a North American second-life energy storage system (ESS) provider.





Together with Moment Energy we will enable sustainable ESS-solutions for North America based on second-life batteries. We are to combine Mercedes-Benz Energy’s experience with Moment Energy’s pioneering spirit in these exciting times. —Gordon Gassmann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy

End-of-life EV batteries still have an average of 80% of their original capacity remaining when removed from vehicles.

We’re excited to work with Mercedes-Benz Energy to ensure that EV batteries are given a second life in stationary energy storage applications. With this agreement, we are another step closer to closing a circular economy for EV batteries. —Sumreen Rattan, co-founder and COO of Moment Energy

‍

Moment Energy has integrated Mercedes-Benz Energy batteries in its latest 60 kWh energy storage solution. Moment Energy will deploy two of these systems at God’s Pocket Resort, a Canadian off-grid diesel-dependent scuba diving resort later this year.

‍

Moment Energy is taking pre-orders for the 60 kWh second-life energy storage solution; energy storage capacity can be increased by combining 60 kWh packs. The NMC-based packs carry a power rating from 40 kVA to 320 kVA, and operate between 10 ˚C and 25 ˚C.