Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to start foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles
Graphmatech, Graphenea, Northvolt up-cycle end-of-life EV batteries into graphene oxide at industrial pilot scale

Moment Energy and Mercedes-Benz Energy establish supply agreement for second-life batteries

11 July 2022

Canada-based Moment Energy, a start-up created by four Simon Fraser University alumni, has established a supply agreement with Mercedes-Benz Energy (MBE) for second-life electric vehicle batteries. This marks the first agreement Mercedes-Benz Energy has signed with a North American second-life energy storage system (ESS) provider.

62432ad7a446ef12220f177b_moment-scalability-p-2600

Together with Moment Energy we will enable sustainable ESS-solutions for North America based on second-life batteries. We are to combine Mercedes-Benz Energy’s experience with Moment Energy’s pioneering spirit in these exciting times.

—Gordon Gassmann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy

End-of-life EV batteries still have an average of 80% of their original capacity remaining when removed from vehicles.

We’re excited to work with Mercedes-Benz Energy to ensure that EV batteries are given a second life in stationary energy storage applications. With this agreement, we are another step closer to closing a circular economy for EV batteries.

—Sumreen Rattan, co-founder and COO of Moment Energy

Moment Energy has integrated Mercedes-Benz Energy batteries in its latest 60 kWh energy storage solution. Moment Energy will deploy two of these systems at God’s Pocket Resort, a Canadian off-grid diesel-dependent scuba diving resort later this year.

Moment Energy is taking pre-orders for the 60 kWh second-life energy storage solution; energy storage capacity can be increased by combining 60 kWh packs. The NMC-based packs carry a power rating from 40 kVA to 320 kVA, and operate between 10 ˚C and 25 ˚C.

Posted on 11 July 2022 in Batteries, Canada, Electric (Battery), Second life | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)