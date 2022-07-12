New SEMI Auto IC Master to support collaboration between Taiwan chipmakers and automotive ecosystem

SEMI Taiwan launched the SEMI Auto IC Master, a comprehensive guide to automotive semiconductor and component providers in Taiwan. Designed to enable closer collaboration among carmakers, automobile Tier 1 suppliers and Taiwan’s semiconductor IDM and fabless companies, the guide promises to help automakers better adapt production capacity to semiconductor supply chain disruptions and drive innovation.

The guide is available through an online account or in hard copy and can be purchased by contacting the SEMI Taiwan representatives listed on the SEMI Auto IC Master webpage.

The ongoing chip shortage underscores the need for SEMI member companies and the automotive supply chain to collaborate more closely to help maintain adequate chip supplies for automakers during supply chain disruptions. The SEMI Auto IC Master helps lay the groundwork for automotive innovations in the coming decade and beyond. —Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer at SEMI and president of SEMI Taiwan

Automotive semiconductors are expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% through 2026, while electronic components spending for electric vehicles, self-driving cars, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other in-vehicle products is expected to increase 50% by 2030, according to market research firm Gartner.