Teijin & Fujitsu to develop blockchain-based platform to promote sustainable use of recycled materials; starting with FRP

Teijin and Fujitsu launched a joint project to realize a blockchain-based commercial platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials for manufacturers. The collaboration will promote environmentally conscious design by leveraging Teijin’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Calculation Method for measuring the environmental impact of manufacturing processes across the value chain, as well as Fujitsu’s blockchain technology to collect and track primary data on environmental impact (including GHG emissions) to deliver reliable, transparent traceability.





The new platform will promote the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly designs by providing manufacturers which design products from recycled materials with accurate information about their environmental footprint, including proof of origin of recycled materials and data on GHG emissions.

Features of the new platform include:

Improved reliability and environmental value of recycled materials by leveraging Fujitsu’s blockchain technology to collect and trace primary data on environmental impact (including GHG emissions) across the value-chain.

Promoting the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly designs by providing manufacturers which design products from recycled materials with environmental impact information, including proof of origin of recycled materials and highly reliable GHG emissions.

As a first step in their collaboration, Teijin and Fujitsu will start full-scale trials with the aim of realizing business in the FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) field within fiscal 2022. Based on the results of these trials, the two companies will consider expanding the scope of the project for other types of materials.

Manufacturers are increasingly introducing lifecycle analysis (LCA) throughout the life cycle of products, disclosing evaluation results, and taking proactive measures to obtain environmental labels as part of their environmental impact management strategies. The introduction of stricter environmental regulations in Europe in particular requires companies not only to adjust to additional requirements in the manufacturing process, but also to focus on environmentally friendly designs and materials.

In particular, fiber reinforced plastics, which are increasingly used for industrial purposes particularly in the transportation field such as aircraft and electric vehicles, will require more advanced, environmentally conscious design efforts in the future.

To achieve these goals, both the government and the private sector are actively working to regulate waste disposal and develop improved recycling technologies. However, transparency and traceability of recycled materials remain an ongoing challenge, and demand for solutions for reliable information management is expected to grow amidst trends to institutionalize the verification of the usage of recycled resources.

To address this issue, Teijin and Fujitsu started collaboration on a blockchain-based commercial platform to promote sustainable use of recycled materials and provide manufacturers with reliable and transparent information on the origin of recycled resources and data on GHG emissions.

Teijin has established a method for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from carbon fiber and aramid fiber manufacturing processes and is also promoting initiatives related to FRP recycling. Fujitsu has a strong track record in building systems using blockchain technologies that ensure high transparency and traceability and makes it virtually impossible to falsify information.