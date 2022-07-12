Westport Fuel Systems awarded €38M program to supply LPG fuel systems to a global OEM

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has been awarded a program to develop and supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems for a number of vehicle applications for a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The deal is forecasted to provide €38 million in revenue through the end of 2025, with production expected to begin in Q4 2023.

Westport will provide fuel systems solutions for the Euro 6 applications to this OEM, supplying the entire LPG system from the fuel tank to the fuel injectors. In parallel, Westport is also developing fuel systems to respond to future regulations including the proposed Euro 7 standards.

Driving alternative fuel technology adoption from light-duty to heavy-duty applications is a keystone of Westport’s OEM technology supply strategy.

LPG and bio-LPG, also known as propane or autogas, is a clean-burning alternative fuel used to power light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. LPG fueled vehicles are a cost-competitive low-emissions alternative to vehicles that use gasoline or diesel, and the technology satisfies stringent regulatory requirements for emissions reductions.

LPG-fueled vehicles are permitted to drive in emissions-restricted traffic zones in Europe.