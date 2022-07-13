Walmart to buy 4,500 Canoo electric delivery vehicles; option for up to 10,000

Walmart signed a definitive agreement with Canoo to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way which will also contribute to Walmart’s goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040.





While the LDV is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick-off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.

Canoo’s fully electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) is a US-made commercial EV optimized for sustainable last mile delivery use cases. As with all Canoo vehicles, the LDV is built on a proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates the motors, battery module and other critical driving components.

The LDV has a last-mile-delivery optimized cabin and customized cargo space. Canoo is utilizing steer by wire technology, reducing moving parts and cabin intrusion, resulting in more usable interior space, better driver ergonomics and the addition of a panoramic window to improve road visibility.

The LDV is engineered for high frequency stop-and-go deliveries and speedy vehicle to door drop-off, including grocery and food/meal delivery. Its customized interior is designed for small package delivery, at competitive per stop economics. The modular design and 120 cubic feet cargo volume are adaptable to evolve with customer needs which contributes to a decreasing per unit investment over time.

Canoo’s electric vehicles will be driven by Walmart associates and used to deliver online orders, from groceries to general merchandise, as well as the potential to be used for Walmart GoLocal, the retailer’s delivery-as-a-service business.

In addition to dedicated fulfillment centers, Walmart uses 3,800 of its stores, which are located within 10 miles of 90% of the US population, to fulfill online orders. The retailer does this using a combination of Walmart associates, independent contractors driving on the Spark Driver Network, third-party delivery service providers, and in some locations, autonomous vehicles and drones, to make deliveries. Through their expansive last mile delivery network, Walmart can reach 80% of the US population with same-day delivery on a growing assortment of items.

Canoo’s agreement with Walmart builds on the company’s existing commitments in the state of Arkansas. Last year Canoo announced it had selected Bentonville, Arkansas, as its headquarters and Pryor, Oklahoma as the site for its US manufacturing, further establishing an EV ecosystem in the heartland to create thousands of technology and manufacturing jobs in the surrounding communities.

Canoo anticipates starting production of the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles beginning in Q4, 2022.