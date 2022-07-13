Resource report concludes Galvanic’s lithium prospect among most prolific in North America

A recently completed resource report has validated Galvanic Energy’s Smackover prospect as one of the largest lithium brine resources in North America, with sufficient lithium to produce enough batteries for 50 million electric vehicles.

Oklahoma-based Galvanic Energy is a geoscience-driven resource exploration company that employs innovative, proprietary discovery methods to identify natural resources essential to the US renewable energy sector. Over the past year the company has completed well testing and detailed reservoir modeling to significantly advance its 120,000-acre lithium prospect in southern Arkansas.

Certified third-party analyses of brine drawn from deep test wells penetrating the Smackover Formation within Galvanic Energy’s prospect yielded lithium concentrations ranging from 290 mg/L to 520 mg/L, some of the highest reported values in North American brines. Testing also revealed bromine concentrations of 3,700-6,000 mg/L.

An independent evaluation and technical report authored by APEX Geoscience Ltd. estimates the Galvanic Energy Smackover prospect to have an inferred resource estimate of 4 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 10 million tons elemental bromine.

The lithium resource estimate is substantial given that the USGS currently estimates the US lithium reserve at 750,000 tons and a total inferred resource of 9.1 million tons, including “oilfield brines” such as the Smackover.

Strategically located in the south-central US near newly built or planned EV and battery manufacturing plants, Galvanic Energy’s lithium prospect could greatly reduce US reliance on foreign supply chains. Additionally, the prospect can be developed using a low-environmental footprint ion extraction process.





Given the regulatory and environmental challenges facing conventional mining operations, ESG responsibility is critical to moving American raw material resource production forward. —Brent Wilson, Galvanic Energy president and CEO

To that end, Galvanic Energy has been evaluating multiple direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology providers to determine which of those processes is best suitable for developing this world-class lithium asset. Galvanic’s Smackover prospect will support a domestic supply chain for lithium batteries required in electric vehicles, portable electronics and power storage systems.