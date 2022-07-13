Renault Group and Vitesco Technologies partner to develop power electronics for electric and hybrid powertrains

Renault Grou and Vitesco Technologies are entering a strategic partnership for the joint development and the production of power electronics in a “One Box” for electric and hybrid powertrains.

Under this agreement, both partners will join their forces, contributing by their know-how and experience jointly to develop a power electronics concept. The goal is to combine all components in one housing: the DC-DC converter, the on-board charger OBC and the inverter. Renault Group and Vitesco Technologies teams will define the products and assembly processes of this "One Box" by integrating the latest technologies to ensure the best level of competitiveness in terms of performance and cost.

This "One Box" concept will also enable a gain in compactness (-45% in terms of volume) and mass for the development of Renault’s future vehicles, particularly in terms of passenger space and comfort. The configurations and assembly of the various basic components will be adapted to the types of electric and hybrid powertrains. The development platform teams will be mostly based in Toulouse.

The development of this "One Box" is planned to equip electric and hybrid vehicles in Renault's high-voltage core range from 2026 onwards, with the objective for Renault Group to eventually assemble this product in its industrial sites in France for 100% electric vehicles. With this new partnership, Renault Group is extending its control over the electrical value chain by integrating this unique power electronics “all-in-one” system, co-developed in-house.

As part of this partnership, Renault Group will at the same time provide Vitesco Technologies with a multi-year contract for the power electronics of Renault’s hybrid vehicles. In addition, Vitesco Technologies will supply to the Renault Group a “High Voltage Box”, which combines the DC-DC converter and charger, for battery electric vehicles as of 2025.