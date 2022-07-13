SiTration raises $2.35M in pre-seed funding to support development of new separation processes for battery recycling

SiTration, an MIT spinoff developing new separation processes for materials extraction, raised $2.35 million in pre-seed funding led by Azolla Ventures with participation from the MIT-affiliated E14 Fund. The funding will enable SiTration to accelerate hiring and ramp up development of its technology for the recovery of critical materials in the lithium-ion battery recycling process.

SiTration has pioneered a new filtration membrane technology that can potentially eliminate the need for energy- and resource-intensive chemical and thermal separation methods used for the extraction of materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel from recycled electric vehicle batteries.

Built upon R&D at MIT, SiTration’s patented conductive membrane technology can reduce the energy needed for materials extraction by as much as 10 times, while enabling a recovery yield of more than 95%, the company says.

By replacing the chemical and thermal separation methods used in battery recycling today with an electrified approach, SiTration is unlocking ultra-efficient recovery of materials foundational to a more sustainable future. Our vision is to minimize impact and maximize circularity in the life cycle of critical materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. —Brendan Smith, co-founder and CEO of SiTration

Smith invented the technology during his PhD research at MIT and launched SiTration as an Activate Fellow.

With broad applicability across a number of different global industries, SiTration’s technology can address one of the most urgent challenges in decarbonizing transportation: the critical materials supply shortage in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

With global EV sales expected to increase exponentially from three million units in 2020 to more than 60 million by 2040, the demand for lithium-ion battery materials will far exceed supply. In addition to improving and increasing primary extraction activities globally, battery recycling must play a central role in bolstering the supply chain. Current methods for recycling lithium-ion batteries are energy-intensive, expensive and low-yield, however. SiTration says that its recycling process supplements conventional mining with low-cost and sustainable battery recycling that can recapture up to 95% of the materials in an EV battery for reuse.