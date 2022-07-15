GM and Pilot Company to build out coast-to-coast EV fast charging network powered by EVgo eXtend

To accelerate the widespread adoption of EVs, increase access to charging and help enable long-distance electric travel of people and vehicles across the US, GM and Pilot Company (Pilot and Flying J) are collaborating on a national DC fast charging network that will be installed, operated and maintained by EVgo through its eXtend offering.





This network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360”, will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers. GM customers will receive special benefits such as exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, a streamlined charging process through Plug and Charge and integration into GM’s vehicle brand apps providing real-time charger availability and help with route planning.

The Pilot and Flying J travel centers plan to feature numerous fast charging stalls provided by EVgo, including high power fast chargers capable of offering up to 350 kW. EVgo, which is also working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025, was chosen as a strategic collaborator due to its expertise in building, operating and maintaining DC fast charging infrastructure.

Many of these sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

This collaboration is targeting the installation of charging stalls at 50-mile intervals across the US. For GM, this development is one more step of its nearly $750 million investment in EV charging infrastructure, including:

Enabling access to more than 100,000 charge points in the US and Canada through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem;

Collaborating with EVgo to build out a network of 3,250 charging stalls in major metro areas by 2025; and

Installing up to 40,000 chargers in local dealer communities through GM’s Dealer Community Charging Program, focusing on underserved rural and urban areas.

This project builds on Pilot Company’s recently announced “New Horizons” initiative to invest $1 billion to fully upgrade its travel centers with more premium amenities and offerings that aren’t typically available at current EV charging locations. Guests will have access to free Wi-Fi at most locations, expanded seating and lounge areas, updated and modernized restrooms, on-site restaurants including Pilot’s signature fresh hot and cold deli, premium coffee, and shopping for travel essentials and souvenirs while their vehicles are charging. Pilot and Flying J travel centers are open 24/7, ensuring that team members are always onsite to provide consistently high service to guests.

Beyond this program, GM and Pilot Company will continue working with key stakeholders to use new and existing public-private programs to accelerate the development of more public EV charging infrastructure.