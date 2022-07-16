Toyota completely revamps the Crown; coming back to US with HYBRID MAX powertrain

In Japan, Toyota unveiled the all-new Crown with four model types: sedan, sport, wagon and crossover. The first model out of the lineup will be the crossover type, to be released this fall in Japan. Toyota will bring the Crown to the US in three grades—XLE, Limited and Platinum—with the choice of two different hybrid powertrains: HYBRID MAX (exclusive to Platinum) or the fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS).

The HYBRID MAX powertrain is Toyota’s all-new performance hybrid system that puts out a manufacturer-estimated 340 net horsepower.

The Crown made its debut in 1955 as the “Toyopet Crown,” Toyota’s first mass-produced passenger vehicle. When the first generation was developed, Crown came to symbolize “innovation” and “pushing the limit” within Toyota. Since then, it has gained recognition in Japan as Toyota’s premium sedan. It was also the first Japanese car to hit American shores back in 1958, last being sold in the US in 1972.

In designing the new Crown, the development team thoroughly reexamined what “Crown” is, and as a result of their pursuit of a “Crown for a new era,” they have created four completely new models. In addition to the Crossover type, a new style that combines a sedan and an SUV, the Sport offers a sporty driving experience with an enticing atmosphere and an easy-to-drive package. The Sedan is a new formal design that meets the needs of chauffeurs, and the Estate (wagon) is a functional SUV with a mature atmosphere and ample driving space. The new series will be rolled out in about 40 countries and regions.





CROSSOVER G “Advanced Leather Package” (2.4-liter Hybrid Model)

Built on a newly developed chassis based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture K (TNGA-K) platform, Crown has a raised overall height that’s nearly four inches higher than Camry. The unique height of this sedan offers increased road visibility, along with easy entry and exit. The TNGA-K platform also allows front strut and rear multi-link suspension tuning that helps foster handling agility while providing a supple, quiet ride.

HYBRID MAX combines a 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo engine tuned to hit peak torque between 2000-3000 rpm, with a front electric motor that helps maximize torque production. A rear wheel eAxle that’s equipped with a high output water-cooled electric motor is combined with the hybrid engine to directly transmit force to all four wheels, ensuring a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band. HYBRID MAX has a manufacturer-estimated 28 mpg US combined city/highway fuel economy rating.

The fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System in the Toyota Crown combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors in a highly compact system. The gas engine employs Variable Valve Timing-intelligent by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. The variable range for the valve timings of both the intake and exhaust are set to maximize both fuel consumption and output.

XLE and Limited grades are equipped with THS, a highly efficient hybrid system with a newly developed, high-output bipolar nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 mpg US combined city/highway rating.

THS-equipped vehicles feature selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver tailor the Toyota Crown’s performance personality. SPORT mode improves and sharpens throttle response, making hybrid driving more fun. ECO mode changes the throttle and environmental logic to help the driver focus on maximizing mileage from the fuel and battery, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, an EV (Electric Vehicle) mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

The HYBRID MAX equipped Platinum grade receives a more comprehensive drive mode selection which not only includes NORMAL, ECO and SPORT but adds three drive modes: SPORT+ mode that provides an emphasis on steering response, flat cornering and a sense of stability, COMFORT mode that provides a more supple drive that emphasizes passenger comfort and a CUSTOM mode that enables drivers to adjust system settings individually, creating a safe profile that suites their driving habits.





2023 Toyota Crown Platinum

All-Wheel Drive. The 2023 Toyota Crown comes standard with Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive. The XLE and Limited grades come with E-Four AWD and the Platinum grade comes with E-Four Advanced, two highly efficient systems that take maximum advantage of the hybrid powertrain’s benefits. Instead of using a transfer case and driveshaft to the rear wheels, Electronic On-Demand AWD employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed.

E-Four AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with a rear motor, to provide traction when needed in slippery conditions. Toyota Crown uses the latest evolution of this system and strengthens the driving force of the rear motor compared to the conventional E-Four, enhancing stability when cornering. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80, ensuring both enhanced fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance.

E-Four Advanced AWD, paired with HYBRID MAX on the Platinum grade, delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and to rear wheels through a rear-mounted eAxle electric motor. This system helps ensure stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission.

On the E-Four Advanced system, the front and rear wheel drive force is precisely controlled between 70:30 and 20:80. The rear motor, which generates power through water cooling, makes it possible to maximize torque to the rear wheels. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability, comfortable turning and responsive acceleration.

Toyota Crown offers either a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission (Platinum grade only) or an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) (XLE and Limited).

The Platinum grade’s direct-shift six speed transmission provides responsive acceleration due to Toyota’s new Hydraulic multi-plate wet-start clutch. A combination of technologies works together to ensure enhanced accelerator operation and vehicle response. The six speed AT also applies the assistance of the motor generator within the HYBRID MAX system, minimizing shift drop across the power band. Drivers can also throw the shifter into fixed gear mode, for paddle shifted fun.

The eCVT on the XLE and Limited Grade uses a shift-by-wire system that shifts gears electronically, providing smart shift operation with a single action. Paired with the THS front and rear hybrid transaxle. Aspects that manage fuel efficiency include an optimized gear ratio and a deceleration mechanism to reduce gear engagement loss.

The Platinum grade comes equipped with a standard Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). AVS components have been tuned to support the high output of 2.4 L Turbo Hybrid Engine and eAxle. Crown’s AVS uses variable oil pressure shock absorbers. This system automatically controls the friction within the absorber when turning, controlling the damping force, reducing pitch at high drive torque and minimizing the effects of bumpy roads. A linear solenoid type actuator is also equipped on the system to minimize body pitch and roll.

For all grades, Toyota engineers developed a suspension system that provides comfortable maneuverability and a relaxing ride. Front suspension components include a MacPherson-type strut and a new method for fastening the steering gear, enabling rigid, direct handling that also reduces noise and vibration. A newly developed multi-link rear suspension with higher rigidity helps ensure a faster response to drive torque. Rear suspension arm placement was also optimized to suppress changes in the vertical posture, contributing to a flat driving feeling and enhanced texture.

Toyota Crown’s handling is bolstered by an electronically controlled brake system featuring Active Cornering Assist (ACA), which engages the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations, so the driver feels the enhanced agility, not the system’s operation.

The combination of large-diameter tires and wheels helps give the Toyota Crown its “lift-up” style. The XLE and Limited grades ride on 19-inch multi-spoke two-tone alloy wheels. Limited has available 21-inch 10-spoke dark metallic alloy wheels as part of the Advanced Tech package. The Platinum comes standard with 21-inch machined 10-spoke alloy wheels with black accents.

Advanced park, safety & other technology. Standard on the Platinum grade is Toyota’s Advanced Park System. Sensors identify an open parking space, then control steering, shifting, acceleration and braking for hands-free parallel or reverse/forward perpendicular parking.

All Toyota Crown grades come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is capable of detecting motorcyclists and guardrails in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect certain forward or laterally approaching vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions.

Toyota Crown will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist uses visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display it on the multi-information display (MID).

Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on all Toyota Crown grades. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features on the Crown include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Toyota Crown comes with a one-year trial subscription of Toyota Safety Connect at no additional cost, which includes Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification.