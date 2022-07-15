Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Gasoline is more expensive in blue states than in red states

15 July 2022

by Michael Sivak, Sivak Applied Research

This brief post examines the differences between the prices of gasoline in blue and red states. Blue states were defined as those states where in 2020 Joe Biden won all or a majority of electoral votes (26 states); red states are those where Biden won no or a minority of electoral votes (25 states). The average prices of regular gasoline on July 14, 2022 came from AAA.

The average of state averages in blue states was $4.81 per gallon, while in red states it was $4.50. There was only 1 blue state in which the average price was below $4.35 (GA), compared with 11 red states (AL, AR, FL, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, SC, TN, and TX).

Conversely, there were only 3 red states in which the average price was above $5.00 (AK, ID, and UT), compared with 6 blue states (CA, HI, IL, NV, OR, and WA).

Michael Sivak is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research and the former director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation at the University of Michigan.

