Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
European Commission approves up to €5.4B of public support for IPCEI Hy2Tech; 41 hydrogen projects
Volkswagen Group delivers 217,100 BEVs in 1H 22, up 27%

FPT Industrial to power the first LNG trucks on India’s roads

17 July 2022

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group, and Blue Energy Motors, headquartered in Pune, India, and engaged in the manufacturing of clean energy trucks, have signed an agreement to introduce the first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) trucks powered by FPT 6.7-liter engines on Indian roads by the end of 2022.

This agreement is the first step in a potential long-term partnership to leverage the specific characteristics of India’s commercial transport market: a total truck running parc of about 3.5 million vehicles and buying decisions strongly driven by Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Once the TCO parity threshold with traditional engines is reached, and considering India’s increasingly stringent emissions standards (now comparable to Euro VI), the adoption of LNG technology is expected to be rapid.

The engines will initially be manufactured in FPT Industrial’s Turin, Italy plant, which specializes in producing this type of medium-displacement engines and employs more than 2,600 people.

Posted on 17 July 2022 in Engines, India, LNG, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)