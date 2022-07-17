FPT Industrial to power the first LNG trucks on India’s roads

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group, and Blue Energy Motors, headquartered in Pune, India, and engaged in the manufacturing of clean energy trucks, have signed an agreement to introduce the first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) trucks powered by FPT 6.7-liter engines on Indian roads by the end of 2022.

This agreement is the first step in a potential long-term partnership to leverage the specific characteristics of India’s commercial transport market: a total truck running parc of about 3.5 million vehicles and buying decisions strongly driven by Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Once the TCO parity threshold with traditional engines is reached, and considering India’s increasingly stringent emissions standards (now comparable to Euro VI), the adoption of LNG technology is expected to be rapid.

The engines will initially be manufactured in FPT Industrial’s Turin, Italy plant, which specializes in producing this type of medium-displacement engines and employs more than 2,600 people.