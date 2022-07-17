Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FPT Industrial to power the first LNG trucks on India’s roads
Vitesco Technologies using green lasers from TRUMPF for energy-saving welding of copper

Volkswagen Group delivers 217,100 BEVs in 1H 22, up 27%

17 July 2022

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles by 27% year-on-year in 1H 2022. Despite supply bottlenecks, a temporary stop of production in Europe and Covid-related lockdowns in China, 217,100 BEVs have been handed over to customers in the first half year, up from 170,900 in the prior-year period.

The BEV share of total deliveries reached a level of 5.6%, up from 3.4% in the first half of 2021. The biggest growth driver was China with 63,500 BEVs—a more than three-fold increase versus the prior-year period.

In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 128,800 vehicles (share of Group total: 59%) in the first six months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 63,500 deliveries (29%). The USA corresponded to 8% of the Group’s global BEV deliveries with 17,000 vehicles.

1137049A-5865-43FA-873C-583095B69B02

By the end of June, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 115,900 BEVs to customers (share of Group total: 53%). This was followed by Audi with 50,000 vehicles (23%), ŠKODA with 22,200 vehicles (10%), Porsche with 18,900 vehicles (9%), and SEAT/CUPRA with 8,300 vehicles (4%).

The top selling BEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 66,800 units

  • Volkswagen ID.3 26,000 units

  • Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 24,700 units

  • ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 22,200 units

  • Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 18,900 units

  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 18,200 units

We successfully continued our electric ramp-up despite challenging conditions, especially in the second quarter. Demand continues to be strong and we expect an improving supply situation in the second half of the year. June BEV deliveries showed a clear upward trend already to the monthly levels of Q4 2021. We are working intensively to reduce the high order bank and the delivery times for our customers and are committed to our goal of a BEV share of 7 to 8 percent for the full year.

—Hildegard Wortmann, Group Board Member Sales

Posted on 17 July 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)