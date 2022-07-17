Volkswagen Group delivers 217,100 BEVs in 1H 22, up 27%
17 July 2022
The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles by 27% year-on-year in 1H 2022. Despite supply bottlenecks, a temporary stop of production in Europe and Covid-related lockdowns in China, 217,100 BEVs have been handed over to customers in the first half year, up from 170,900 in the prior-year period.
The BEV share of total deliveries reached a level of 5.6%, up from 3.4% in the first half of 2021. The biggest growth driver was China with 63,500 BEVs—a more than three-fold increase versus the prior-year period.
In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 128,800 vehicles (share of Group total: 59%) in the first six months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 63,500 deliveries (29%). The USA corresponded to 8% of the Group’s global BEV deliveries with 17,000 vehicles.
By the end of June, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 115,900 BEVs to customers (share of Group total: 53%). This was followed by Audi with 50,000 vehicles (23%), ŠKODA with 22,200 vehicles (10%), Porsche with 18,900 vehicles (9%), and SEAT/CUPRA with 8,300 vehicles (4%).
The top selling BEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:
Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 66,800 units
Volkswagen ID.3 26,000 units
Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 24,700 units
ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 22,200 units
Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 18,900 units
Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 18,200 units
We successfully continued our electric ramp-up despite challenging conditions, especially in the second quarter. Demand continues to be strong and we expect an improving supply situation in the second half of the year. June BEV deliveries showed a clear upward trend already to the monthly levels of Q4 2021. We are working intensively to reduce the high order bank and the delivery times for our customers and are committed to our goal of a BEV share of 7 to 8 percent for the full year.—Hildegard Wortmann, Group Board Member Sales
