Volkswagen Group delivers 217,100 BEVs in 1H 22, up 27%

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles by 27% year-on-year in 1H 2022. Despite supply bottlenecks, a temporary stop of production in Europe and Covid-related lockdowns in China, 217,100 BEVs have been handed over to customers in the first half year, up from 170,900 in the prior-year period.

The BEV share of total deliveries reached a level of 5.6%, up from 3.4% in the first half of 2021. The biggest growth driver was China with 63,500 BEVs—a more than three-fold increase versus the prior-year period.

In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 128,800 vehicles (share of Group total: 59%) in the first six months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 63,500 deliveries (29%). The USA corresponded to 8% of the Group’s global BEV deliveries with 17,000 vehicles.





By the end of June, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 115,900 BEVs to customers (share of Group total: 53%). This was followed by Audi with 50,000 vehicles (23%), ŠKODA with 22,200 vehicles (10%), Porsche with 18,900 vehicles (9%), and SEAT/CUPRA with 8,300 vehicles (4%).

The top selling BEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 66,800 units

Volkswagen ID.3 26,000 units

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 24,700 units

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 22,200 units

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 18,900 units

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 18,200 units