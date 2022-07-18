Researchers propose mechanochemistry-based process to recover metals from waste cathode materials; green and efficient

A team from Central South University, Changsha, China and Shaanxi University of Science & Technology, Xi’an, China, has proposed a mechanochemistry-based process to recover metals from waste cathode materials of LiCoO 2 (LCO) and LiFePO 4 (LFP) in spent Li-ion batteries (LIBs). An open-access paper on the approach is published in the RSC journal Green Chemistry.

Considerable efforts have been paid concerning the recovery of valuable metal from the spent LIBs, based on the traditional hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical routes. For example, phosphoric acid was used as leaching agent to convert valuable metals (Li, Ni, Co and Mn) and Fe into lixivium and FePO 4 precipitate, respectively, from the mixed types of waste cathode materials in our previous study. Although high recovery efficiency and relatively pure products can be obtained by hydrometallurgical method, extended recycling processes, extensive use of chemicals and potential secondary contamination may make it difficult to attain environmentally sustainable recycling purpose. A chlorinating technology using NH 4 Cl targeted for selective recovery of Li via reducing driving force at temperature of 1273 K was reported with high selectivity of Li over 90%. The pyrometallurgical approach is featured with high processing capacity, simplified recycling process and wide applicability, while the energy-extensive consumption, severe exhaust emissions and dissatisfied grades of target recycling products may discourage its further application for spent LIBs recycling. Therefore, a balance between the recovery efficiency and environmental footprint should be also fully realized by other sustainable alternative technologies to alleviate current overdependence on chemicals and energy by traditional wet-/thermo- chemistry. … Herein, a novel mechanochemical approach was proposed for synergetic recycling of different metals from waste LFP and LCO with the emphasis on experimental and theoretical aspects. It is expected that the redox reaction between LFP and LCO will be induced by mechanochemical force in solid phase with the full use of oxidability of LCO and reducibility of LFP. And high-valence Co(III) in LCO will react with low-valence Fe(II) in LFP, resulting in the simultaneous formation of CoO, FePO 4 and liberated Li. Then, the separation and recovery of Li and Co can be realized by water or mild acid leaching without addition of oxidant or reductant, leaving FePO 4 in leaching residues. It can be anticipated from the experimental results and clarified interaction mechanism between LFP and LCO that this process is an efficient and green candidate for the recycling of different metals from mixed waste cathode materials of spent LIBs. —Jiang et al.

In the process, waste LCO and LFP powders were added to an 80 mL nylon ball mill with different molar ratios (1:0.6-1:1.4), along with 15 zirconia balls with the diameter of 10 mm and 10 zirconia balls with the diameter of 5 mm. These were co-ground. Operation factors, including the milling time (0-9 h), rotation speed (0-650 rpm) and mass ratio of ball to powder (10:1-60:1), were investigated to determine the optimized experimental conditions.

The ball-milled products were leached by water or H 2 SO 4 with the concentration range from 0-0.30 M under conditions of solid-liquid ratio of 20 g/L at 90°C for 1 h to selectively extract Li and Co, and Fe and P were reserved in leaching residues as FePO 4 that was used for further treatment and characterization.

During the mechanochemical reactions, the crystal structures of LCO and LFP were destroyed and converted into amorphous states, with the synchronous generation and convertion of waste cathode materials into their recyclable states. The optimized experimental conditions were molar ratio (LCO:LFP) 1:1, milling time 5 h, rotation speed 650 rpm and ball-powder ratio 50:1.

99.9% of Li and 88.6% of Co can be selectively extracted from FePO 4 -enriched leaching residues using the stoichiometric acid dosage of 0.15 M H 2 SO 4 .

The deintercalation of Li from different waste cathode materials and in-situ conversion of Co(III)/Fe(II) into CoO/FePO 4 were further confirmed by DFT calculation results.

Additional reductants/oxidants were avoided by this mechanochemistry-based strategy with significantly reduced consumption of chemicals, engineering a green and efficient recycling candidate for the simultaneous recycling of different metals from spent LIBs. —Jiang et al.

Resources