Ricardo signs multi-year deal to develop hybrid-electric aerospace technology with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Ricardo has signed a multi-year deal with Pratt & Whitney Canada under which the Ricardo aerospace engineering team will support Pratt & Whitney Canada in the development of advanced hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for next-generation aircraft.

The project is part of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator program. The company is targeting a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and commensurate reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, compared to today’s most advanced turboprop engines for regional aircraft.





The Pratt & Whitney Canada Regional Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator is based on a De Havilland Canada Dash 8 experimental aircraft.

Hybrid-electric propulsion technology is a core element of our strategy for continually advancing the efficiency of aircraft propulsion systems, in support of the industry-wide goal of achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions for aviation by 2050. Our collaboration with Ricardo brings valuable expertise around component design, system integration, and testing, which will ultimately enable us to demonstrate the potential of this technology, with ground testing starting later this year and eventual flight tests in 2024. —Jean Thomassin, Executive Director new products and services, Pratt & Whitney Canada

The deal represents a significant investment in Ricardo’s aerospace capabilities and resource, as it looks to explore new opportunities to work with customers in the global aerospace sector, which includes policy, strategy, technology implementation and consultancy.