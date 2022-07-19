Chevrolet reveals 2024 Blazer EV; up to 320 miles of range

Chevrolet revealed the all-electric 2024 Blazer EV. The Blazer EV offers multiple distinct trims, multiple range options—including an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge—and available front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.





Those choices include available 1LT, 2LT, RS and Chevy’s first electric SS performance model, along with a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for police fleet applications.

The Blazer EV is based on GM’s Ultium Platform with styling that elevates the design established in 2018 by the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer, and performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette.

With design and engineering developed to live up to the legacy of the iconic Super Sport performance designation, the Blazer EV SS offers customers the most powerful experience in the lineup. It features an exclusive performance AWD propulsion configuration designed to produce up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque, and unique WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode enabling 0-60 sprints of approximately less than 4 seconds (based on GM estimates).





Additional Blazer EV highlights include:

11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, depending on the model, which enables approximately 78 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, per GM estimates.

Large, intuitive 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable infotainment touchscreen.

Full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS models.

Available Super Cruise hands-free driving technology for compatible roads.

Advanced safety features intended to inspire confidence, including Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist.

A major enabler of the Blazer EV’s technologies is Ultifi, GM’s new end-to-end vehicle software platform. It separates the vehicle’s software from the hardware to enable the delivery of software-defined features, apps and services to customers over the air.





In addition to the “civilian” models of the new Blazer EV, Chevrolet will offer a specially developed Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) models. Based on the Blazer SS model, the Blazer EV PPV will have the largest Ultium battery in the lineup and will be available in rear wheel drive or with a dual motor all-wheel drive system. The PPV will use the Blazer SS high performance front Brembo brakes to help ensure short stopping distances. The purpose-built Blazer EV PPV model features a police specific interior designed for police officers with ample room to accommodate emergency equipment and gear.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT and RS go on sale in summer 2023, priced starting around $47,595 and $51,995, respectively. The SS follows later in 2023, priced starting around $65,995, followed by the 1LT and the PPV fleet model in Q1 2024. The 1LT will be priced starting around $44,995. Additional details and ordering information will be available closer to the start of production.

Blazer EV will be produced at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, production facility, which manufactures the current Blazer.