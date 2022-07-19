Renault Group and Phoenix Mobility launch electric retrofit of commercial vehicles; Renault Master kit first

Renault Group and Phoenix Mobility, a Grenoble-based company specializing in the conversion of commercial vehicles to electric power, have signed a letter of intent to form a strategic partnership for the development and commercial operation of a retrofit kit, the first of its kind in the French LCV market. This solution enables a combustion engine commercial vehicle that is more than 5 years old to be converted to electric power.

Phoenix Mobility vehicles offer a range of 100 to 250km and are delivered with an on-board charger. Fast charge and a touch screen navigation system are options.

The first stage of the partnership, in the form of a proof-of-concept, consists of a co-development phase with the aim of marketing a first retrofit kit for Renault Master before the end of 2023. The objective of this first stage will be to market and install around 1,000 retrofit kits and to demonstrate to professional customers the benefits of the retrofit approach (electric driving comfort, respect for the environment, economic gains, etc.). Eventually, this innovative solution will be extended to other models.

Benefiting from the industrial know-how of the Re-Factory teams in Flins the kits will be assembled by the Renault Group on this site dedicated to the circular economy; Phoenix Mobility will oversee the commercial operation by relying on its expertise as a recognized operator on the BtoB retrofit market.