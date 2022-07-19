Hyundai Motor Group’s Supernal unveils eVTOL vehicle cabin concept at 2022 Farnborough International Airshow
19 July 2022
Supernal revealed its initial eVTOL vehicle cabin concept at Farnborough International Airshow, providing the first look at how Hyundai Motor Group is integrating automotive capabilities to develop the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market.
Supernal partnered with the Group’s design studios to create the cabin concept as the company works to certify its eVTOL vehicle for commercial use in the United States starting in 2028 and in the EU and UK shortly after. Beyond the vehicle, Supernal is collaborating with external partners and the Group’s more than 50 affiliates—which span automobiles, automotive parts, construction, robotics and autonomous driving—to co-create the expansive AAM value chain.
In order for Advanced Air Mobility to become a wide-spread mode of transportation, every detail—from the passenger experience to regulations and infrastructure—needs to be addressed from the start and work in lockstep with one another. Leveraging Hyundai Motor Group’s mobility capabilities, Supernal is investing time and resources upfront to ensure the industry can scale to the masses in the coming decades and reach its exciting potential.—Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal
Supernal’s five-seat cabin concept provides clues to how the company is harnessing automotive design processes and materials while meeting commercial aviation’s highest safety standards to optimize the AAM passenger experience and price-point. The design embodies biomimicry philosophy—a butterfly in this case —and the company’s pillars of safety above all, human-centered design and environmental responsibility.
Supernal is partnering with Hyundai Motor Group’s top automotive designers to develop our eVTOL vehicle for manufacturability and wide-spread public acceptance. We are taking the time to create a safe, light-weight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the security and comfort they find in their own cars.—Jaiwon Shin
The team of engineers and designers utilized the automotive industry’s reductive design approach to create the light-weight interior cabin, which is made of forged carbon fiber. Ergonomically contoured seats offer a cocoon-like environment for passengers. Deployable seat consoles mimic automobile center consoles and provide a charging station and stowage compartment for personal items. Grab handles built into the cabin doors and seatbacks assist with ingress and egress.
A combination of lighting—including overhead lights inspired by automobile sunroofs—adjusts with the various stages of flight to emulate a “light therapy” effect. The cabin layout draws on automotive space innovation with a minimized bulkhead, which allows for generous headroom and package functionalities.
With sustainability as a priority, the cabin concept incorporates materials such as advanced recyclable carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic, durable plant-based leather, recycled plastic fabric and responsibly sourced woods. The seat frame also utilizes excess raw material from the airframe manufacturing process.
The Group is leveraging its expansive mobility and mobility-enabling capabilities to develop a family of electric air vehicles, as well as the surrounding value chain.
Complementing US-based Supernal’s battery-powered eVTOL vehicle designed for intra-city passenger journeys starting in 2028, the Group’s Korea-based division focused on Regional Air Mobility is developing a hydrogen-powered mid-sized vehicle for regional—city-to-city—cargo and passenger journeys. The Division plans to launch service of its hydrogen vehicle in the 2030s.
Supernal and the division are partnering with the Group’s manufacturing innovation teams across the globe to create a robust high-rate, high-quality AAM manufacturing process that will produce electric air vehicles at scale at an increasingly affordable price-point over the coming decades.
What is needed for medium range and payload electric aeroplanes is around 1500KWh/kg
Since we have at most perhaps 400KWh/kg, then for anything but very small and light low range aeroplanes some sort of fuel cell configuration is needed, and all the players seem to have settled on hydrogen as the carrier.
They reckon they can overcome issues with cyrogenic tanks, and the other issue commonly raised is safety.
Here is BayoTech's analysis, where they reckon that hydrogen is in fact largely more safe than alternatives, with dangers hyped enormously.
https://bayotech.us/why-hydrogen-is-safer-than-you-might-think/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=why-hydrogen-is-safer-than-you-might-think
' Hydrogen is the lightest of all elements – it’s fourteen times lighter than air and rises quickly in the event of a leak, dispersing harmlessly into the atmosphere. Unlike gasoline, hydrogen will not pool on the ground, potentially contaminating water sources and soil, or creating a catastrophe if ignited.
Fossil fuels pose significant health and environmental safety threats when leaked, spilled, or combusted. Hydrogen leaks are non-toxic, this is in steep contrast to other fuels. If diesel gets into the waterways, it can cause serious pollution to rivers, streams and groundwater.
Hydrogen is less combustible. Gasoline in the air is flammable at a lower concentration limit of 1.4%, compared to hydrogen’s 4%. To put it another way, gasoline is two to three times more flammable in the air. The optimal mixture for hydrogen combustion is 29%—which in reality is quite unusual, since hydrogen rises and will generally diffuse. Gasoline vapor’s optimal mixture for combustion is only 2%—a ratio that is very easy to reach.
In the unlikely event of ignition, hydrogen burns faster than gasoline and with a lower radiant heat due to the absence of carbon. Therefore, the risk of secondary fires due to hydrogen is also lower. BTW: Modern pressurized hydrogen storage tanks are designed to make it impossible for sources of ignition (oxidizers) to come into contact with the fuel.'
I would draw particular attention to hydrogen's non toxic nature, in sharp contrast to batteries, which when there is a fire, contaminate huge quantities of water used to extinguish them.
For fire hazard I would way rather be in an FCEV than an ICE or a BEV in the event of a crash.
Posted by: Davemart | 19 July 2022 at 02:48 AM
Well, I wish you all the luck that you need for your personal choice. Personally, I don't have the slightest inclination to any one of them.
Posted by: yoatmon | 19 July 2022 at 06:39 AM