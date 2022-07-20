easyJet and Rolls-Royce partner on hydrogen engine development for range of aircraft; H2ZERO

easyJet and Rolls-Royce are partnering to develop hydrogen combustion engine technology capable of powering a range of aircraft, including those in the narrow-body market segment.

Both companies have committed to working together on a series of engine tests on the ground, starting later this year and have a shared ambition to take the technology into the air. The objective of the partnership is to demonstrate that hydrogen has the potential to power a range of aircraft from the mid-2030s onwards.

While Rolls-Royce will bring its expertise in engine development and combustion systems, easyJet will contribute its operational knowledge and experience to H2ZERO and will also directly invest in the test program.

Through H2ZERO, the companies will support an early concept ground test of a Rolls-Royce AE 2100 engine in the UK later this year. This will be followed by a full-scale ground test of a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet engine—a range of location options are being assessed for this including the Rolls-Royce test facility in Mississippi. The program will build on initial hydrogen combustion and fuel system rig tests that Rolls-Royce is undertaking with both Cranfield and Loughborough universities.

H2ZERO is inspired by the global, UN-backed Race to Zero campaign that both companies have joined, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new agreement follows a research project that both companies began in 2021, developing market analysis, driving specifications, investigating infrastructure and regulatory requirements to support the use of hydrogen in aviation.

The H2ZERO partnership has also been created in response to detailed studies and market research—including the UK Aerospace Technology Institute’s Fly Zero team and Project NAPKIN (New Aviation Propulsion Knowledge and Innovation Network)—which both concluded there is market potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft.