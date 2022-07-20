Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai Motor Group and Safran sign MoU on cooperation for advanced air mobility development
Phillips 66 and H2 Energy Europe form JV to build European network of hydrogen refueling stations: JET H2 Energy

easyJet and Rolls-Royce partner on hydrogen engine development for range of aircraft; H2ZERO

20 July 2022

easyJet and Rolls-Royce are partnering to develop hydrogen combustion engine technology capable of powering a range of aircraft, including those in the narrow-body market segment.

Both companies have committed to working together on a series of engine tests on the ground, starting later this year and have a shared ambition to take the technology into the air. The objective of the partnership is to demonstrate that hydrogen has the potential to power a range of aircraft from the mid-2030s onwards.

While Rolls-Royce will bring its expertise in engine development and combustion systems, easyJet will contribute its operational knowledge and experience to H2ZERO and will also directly invest in the test program.

Through H2ZERO, the companies will support an early concept ground test of a Rolls-Royce AE 2100 engine in the UK later this year. This will be followed by a full-scale ground test of a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet engine—a range of location options are being assessed for this including the Rolls-Royce test facility in Mississippi. The program will build on initial hydrogen combustion and fuel system rig tests that Rolls-Royce is undertaking with both Cranfield and Loughborough universities.

H2ZERO is inspired by the global, UN-backed Race to Zero campaign that both companies have joined, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new agreement follows a research project that both companies began in 2021, developing market analysis, driving specifications, investigating infrastructure and regulatory requirements to support the use of hydrogen in aviation.

The H2ZERO partnership has also been created in response to detailed studies and market research—including the UK Aerospace Technology Institute’s Fly Zero team and Project NAPKIN (New Aviation Propulsion Knowledge and Innovation Network)—which both concluded there is market potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Posted on 20 July 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Engines, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)