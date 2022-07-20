Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Suzuki, Daihatsu, Toyota, and CJPT to introduce mini-commercial van electric vehicles in FY2023
Six Japan-based companies establish Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels

Isuzu, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to promote planning and development of mass-market light-duty fuel cell electric trucks

20 July 2022

Isuzu Motors, Toyota Motor, Hino Motors, and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) will jointly plan and develop light-duty fuel cell (FC) electric trucks for the mass-market. The companies will also promote the introduction of FC electric trucks to the market along with their widespread use.

20220719_06_01

On the road to carbon neutrality, there are various powertrains options that meet customers' demands, including HEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs, relying on the energy conditions in different countries and regions and how customers use their vehicles.

Light-duty trucks are often used for distribution in supermarkets and convenience stores that support people's daily lives. In addition to being equipped with refrigeration and freezing functions, they are required to drive long distances over extended hours to perform multiple delivery operations in one day. They must also meet requirements such as fast refueling capability.

The use of FC technology, which runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving, is considered effective under such operating conditions, the partners said.

CJPT will be responsible for planning the jointly developed mass-market light-duty FC electric trucks. The four companies will mobilize their combined knowledge—the truck technology that Isuzu and Hino have accumulated over the years as well as Toyota's FC technology—in pursuit of products that meet the performance and conditions required for light-duty trucks.

It will be introduced to the market after January 2023 and used by the partners at actual distribution sites in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo social implementation projects.

Posted on 20 July 2022 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Japan, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

' In addition to being equipped with refrigeration and freezing functions, they are required to drive long distances over extended hours to perform multiple delivery operations in one day. They must also meet requirements such as fast refueling capability. '

Why hydrogen and fuel cells, not just battery electric trucks everywhere for everything, in a nutshell.

Given hydrogen refueling stations, hydrogen trucks and buses can be dropped in seamlessly for the duty runs of diesel.

And for refrigerated functions, better, as fuel cells are great at that.

Posted by: Davemart | 20 July 2022 at 02:59 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)